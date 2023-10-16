Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Betting On Megatrends: How Honeywell Can Make You Money

Oct. 16, 2023 4:14 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Honeywell International is reorganizing its business to focus on three megatrends: automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition.
  • The company's reorganization aligns with global market dynamics and positions it for consistent growth.
  • Honeywell has a strong commitment to deploying capital, a healthy balance sheet, and a steady dividend, making it an attractive choice for conservative investors.
AUSA Annual Meeting And Exposition Held In Washington, D.C.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Introduction

The best thing that comes with investing in mature businesses is that most of them have proven track records. They often have a significant footprint in the markets they serve, profitable operations, and a focus on dividend growth.

Unfortunately, as

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.83K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 4:41 PM
Premium
Comments (3.35K)
Very thoughtful and detailed article Leo. I do not normally gravitate toward mature companies but you can see some, such as GE, that have become something different than what they used to be. I do have a very general question regarding controls. We are fairly close to Trane and they have been hammering on the advanced controls portion of the business for several years, as are Carrier and Johnson Controls - all businesses that are in that grownup category.

Is there a huge opportunity there or have the existing players already staked their claims?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:59 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.21K)
@Skagit It is still a rather fragmented industry with opportunities. HON should be able to capture an increasing market share - especially overseas.

Thank you for your kind comment!
