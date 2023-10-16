Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Introduction

The best thing that comes with investing in mature businesses is that most of them have proven track records. They often have a significant footprint in the markets they serve, profitable operations, and a focus on dividend growth.

Unfortunately, as businesses get older, new risks start to emerge.

In 1987, Lewis and Churchill wrote a very important paper on the risks and opportunities that come with different stages of growth.

Lewis & Churchill (1987)

Especially at the last stage, new risks emerge that are not always easy to manage for massive multi-billion corporations.

Obviously, this is the last and highest stage out of five that comes with the greatest concern of the company. Firstly, to strengthen and control the financial gain that rapid growth brought on. Secondly, to maintain the benefits of small size which include flexibility of response as well as the entrepreneurial spirit. The corporation needs to enlarge the management force fast enough to eradicate the inefficiencies that growth can generate and apply tools as budget, strategic planning, standard cost system and management by objectives in order to professionalise to enterprise. The company must do without stifling its entrepreneurial qualities.

In other words, major corporations face one huge issue: they need to remain competitive. Competition comes through innovation, which isn't easy to achieve when dealing with the complex structures of mega-corporations.

This brings me to Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON). Founded in 1906, this company, with a $122 billion market cap, has been one of the best sources of wealth for millions of retirees.

Since 1993, the inception of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the stock has returned close to 2,400%, beating the already stellar performance of the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

More recently, however, HON has started to struggle a bit. The stock price performance has been lackluster since 2019.

Including dividends, HON has returned 30% over the past five years, underperforming both the S&P 500 and the Industrial Select Sector ETF (XLI).

Data by YCharts

Don't get me wrong, HON is not a company that is fighting for survival. Not at all.

On August 14, I wrote an article titled Honeywell: 30% Underperformance Creates Opportunities. In that article, I highlighted the company's diversified business model and ability to use multiple trends to grow over time.

However, HON is struggling to find its edge in the new economy. Due to its diversification, investors don't really see a need to invest in HON. After all, investors can diversify themselves. General Electric (GE) is a good example of this. It started out with almost countless business segments. Next year, it will be a pure-play aerospace company.

If investors want aerospace exposure, they can buy a pure-play aerospace company. If they want automation, they just buy a fast-growing company in that space. If they want energy transition exposure, they buy a company in that segment.

Honeywell knows this.

Hence, it's now stepping things up.

CNBC

As reported by CNBC, the company's new CEO is taking things to the next level. He's streamlining the company to allow each segment to show more potential, benefitting from three megatrends!

I added emphasis to the quote below:

In a press release, Honeywell said it is realigning its business toward three “compelling megatrends”: automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, Honeywell will report results for four new operating segments. Honeywell’s aviation unit is the company’s crown jewel, Cramer said, while also saying the restructuring announced Tuesday is “really kind of [Kapur’s] step one of what he intends to do.” Kapur took over Honeywell’s top job in June from Darius Adamczyk, who had led the company since 2017. Cramer’s Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club, owns Honeywell shares. Within the S&P 500 industrials sector, Cramer’s Trust also owns Emerson Electric and Caterpillar.

Honeywell International Inc.

In this article, I'll focus on this transition, using the company's special call on October 10 and major industry/economic trends to make the case for HON's attractive risk/reward.

So, let's get to it!

Megatrends & Consistent Growth

In this lengthy introduction, I already gave it away. Honeywell is working on reshaping its business. It's not a major transition but a move that will allow the company to focus on the forces that it expects to provide strong growth on a prolonged basis.

On October 10, the company held a special call to introduce investors to its plans to reshape and modernize the company.

The plan is to reorganize the business structure, creating a more focused investment framework to enhance profitable organic growth.

The restructuring is set to be effective in the first quarter of 2024.

Honeywell's reorganization of the business will be structured around three renamed SEC reportable segments:

Aerospace Technologies,

Technologies, Industrial Automation , Building Automation, and

, Building Automation, and Energy and Sustainability Solutions.

Honeywell International Inc.

According to the company, this reorganization aligns with global market dynamics, including shifts towards automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition, as the world's priorities have shifted towards resiliency, automation, and sustainability.

Honeywell International Inc.

Now, let me show you some of the benefits that come with this re-alignment.

The Automation segment, fueled by the increasing need for efficiency and productivity, is expected to experience significant growth.

Industrial Automation presents a substantial addressable market, poised to grow at a 6% CAGR over the next three years, driven by factors like labor scarcity, capital project funding, and the imperative for electrification and decarbonization.

Building Automation, with a 5% CAGR, is also a promising market due to the demand for smarter buildings and efficient energy usage.

Given the many hours I've spent researching industrial building tenants and my investment in building material supplier Carlisle (CSL), I absolutely agree with Honeywell here.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Aerospace segment is also anticipated to witness robust growth, riding on various growth catalysts. With a $180 billion addressable market expected to grow at a 5% CAGR over the next three years, the aerospace industry is in a transformative phase.

Factors such as post-COVID recovery in flight hours, aging fleets, increasing defense budgets, and emerging advanced aerial mobility trends contribute to this growth.

Honeywell International Inc.

Going to the next segment, as one can expect, the Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment is set to benefit from the global shift towards decarbonization and sustainable energy sources.

The soaring global energy demand, expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2050, highlights the crucial role traditional energy sources will continue to play.

Honeywell aims to provide sustainable solutions to meet this energy demand while focusing on renewables and clean technologies, which is a smart, low-risk strategy that prevents the company from picking a future strategy and hoping that it bets on the right horse.

This way, HON is a well-diversified provider of solutions in this industry, lowering disruption risks tremendously.

Honeywell International Inc.

On top of that, the company has a commitment to deploy over $25 billion of capital between 2023 and 2025, focusing on bolt-on acquisitions in alignment with these megatrends.

The flexible and underleveraged balance sheet provides ample firepower to execute these strategic acquisitions. The company is expected to lower net debt to $10.1 billion next year, which would translate to a favorable 1.0x net leverage ratio. HON enjoys an A credit rating.

Honeywell International Inc.

The company also has a robust pipeline of deals, ranging in size from $1 billion to $7 billion, aligning with the three megatrends and digitalization.

Dividend & Valuation

In its capital plan, $9 billion is earmarked for the company's dividend.

The company currently yields 2.4%. The dividend is protected by a healthy balance sheet and a 45% payout ratio. Over the past five years, the dividend has been hiked by 5.4% per year.

Data by YCharts

On September 29, the company hiked its dividend by 4.9%.

Given that it would cost the company roughly $8.8 billion to service its current dividend in the 2023-2025 period, we can assume that dividend growth will likely remain subdued during this period, as the company has budgeted $9 billion for its dividend.

After 2025, we could likely see an acceleration in the company's dividend growth.

Having that said, HON is attractively valued. In the 2023-2025 period, analysts expect average annual revenue growth to be at least 4.9% with a stable EBITDA margin of 26.5% in both 2024 and 2025, up from 25.9% in 2023E.

This is expected to lead to more consistent EBITDA growth in the mid-single-digit range.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

Free cash flow growth is expected to average 16.3% during this period, paving the road for an FCF yield of 5.5% in 2025. This tremendously supports the company's capital spending plans.

With that in mind, HON currently trades at 15.7x EBITDA and almost 30x free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Looking forward, HON is trading at roughly 12.2x 2025E EBITDA. When applying its longer-term median valuation of 14.5x EBITDA, we get a fair stock price of $219, which is 19% above its current stock price.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

The current consensus price target is $220, which is a dollar higher than my target.

Although I do not expect the stock to start a sustainable uptrend as long as economic indicators point to more weakness down the road, I'm long-term bullish on HON.

I also believe that the stock is in a great spot to outperform the market again if it successfully captures the secular growth it is aiming for.

The only reason why I don't own HON is the fact that I have close to 30% aerospace & defense exposure and more than 50% industrial exposure.

There would be too much overlapping exposure for a 20-stock portfolio.

Other than that, I believe that HON is a fantastic company for conservative dividend growth investors seeking diversified industrial exposure.

Even before the company's strategic re-alignment, I believed that HON was a best-of-breed company. This transition only makes it more attractive.

Hence, I will maintain a Buy rating, but not without the warning that we could see more downside before the economy stabilizes.

Takeaway

Honeywell International is embracing a strategic shift to capitalize on three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition. This reorganization aligns with global market dynamics and secular trends, positioning HON for consistent growth.

The company's commitment to deploying capital, bolstered by a healthy balance sheet and a steady dividend with room for future growth, makes it an attractive choice for conservative investors.

While the stock faces short-term challenges, its long-term potential remains promising.

Maintaining a Buy rating, I believe HON is an excellent choice for dividend growth investors seeking diversified industrial exposure, offering the potential for strong returns as it seizes on the unfolding megatrends.