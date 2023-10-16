Michael M. Santiago

Israel’s Vibrant Economy

The International Monetary Fund describes “Israel’s impressive (and remarkable) economic performance” in its short life. Its GDP is about $522M and the country enjoys a 4% growth rate or higher in many years. The Hamas conflict sparked a fall in share prices of Israel-based public companies trading on American exchanges. We know from history the winds of war cause economies to stagnate. Afterward, when Israeli soldiers return home, the economy should boom again like America in the 1950s.

We recommend retail value investors consider our Strong Buy assessment because of the potential we forecast for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY). It is now Israel's largest company by market cap. The share price following its IPO nearly doubled to $48.11. On the eve of the war, Mobileye shares were still selling for $41.66.

Mobileye #1 By Market Cap

Our position is firm. Along with 22 other Wall Street analysts, we assess Mobileye deserves its Buy and Stronger rating with the share price pushed down by the winds of war. Mobileye shares recently rose +6% following the laudatory statement from a major investment firm that sees the next 6 to 12 months as a "potentially catalyst rich" period for Mobileye.

Wall Street Rating From Analysts

Profile

Mobileye is a leader in the world of high-tech companies in which Israeli businesses excel. High-tech accounts for 48.3% of Israel's total exports, amounting to $71B. High-tech exports have doubled every decade from Israel to foreign shores. 18% of the nation's GDP is from high-tech as is 30% of Israel's corporate tax revenue.

Battered chipmaker Intel Corporation (INTC) spun out its driver-assist subsidiary to raise $861M from the initial public offering. Mobileye’s stock price popped 34% from its opening. Intel purchased Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3B; its market cap today is $27.84B.

Mobileye was formed by Israeli tech scientists to build emerging driver-assist technology for self-driving vehicles. We foresee the technology improving road safety, heightening the efficiency of aircraft and ships, and protecting soldiers deploying military unmanned vehicles. Millions of vehicles in over 800 models of cars worldwide have been equipped with its technology.

Mobileye Global is moving from driving by sensors to driving vehicles based on cameras, radars, and LiDARs alone. If one "system" fails another activates as enforced as an independent backup; the system is called True Redundancy™.

CNNBusiness.com claims management estimates "Its potential market could grow from $16 billion today to about $40 billion in 2026 and $480 billion in 2030 as it works toward ultimately developing robotaxis, which are fully autonomous vehicles."

Numbers Before the War

Mobileye Global last reported earnings of its second-quarter results in July. The next earnings report announcement is scheduled for October 26 on numbers having ended in September '23. Expect some delay; since the war began; the call-up of reservists has pulled workers from jobs in every sector to the battlefield.

In our opinion, the falling share price is not the effect of numbers due out soon but in Q4 and further out. Investors are anticipating the negative effects and have built them into the current shares. The share price plummeted to $34.56 to close the second week of October '23. Yet, the price is still +5.66% YTD demonstrating to us Mobileye's resilience and the confidence of investors in Israel's tech comeback. This might be a good time to acquire shares anticipating better earnings and revenue than the consensus as in the past:

Quarterly Earnings Surprise

Annual Revenue Growth

Note the growing annual revenue is partly due to the innovations and new products management introduces to the marketplace. 2023 and 2024 revenue estimates were made before the war broke out and actual numbers might be down. Mobileye Global's main offices are in Israel with marketing offices in New York and 8 other countries that can pick up the slack from war. Chips mainly come from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and Samsung and are shipped directly to customers. Business interruptions we believe will be at a minimum.

We expect the Q3 EPS ending in September '23 to be $0.15 and $0.17. The share price will likely hover in the mid-$30 if the hot war does not significantly escalate beyond the lands of Israel and Gaza. The shooting might end in the next 4 weeks, because, any longer than that, we believe, will bring too much destruction to civilians, the economies, and the public image of the combatants. If we are correct, the average share price of Mobileye Global can top $50 over the next 8 months and might move to $70 of their future revenue, and earnings reports are minimally set back by events.

Insider trading has not been a factor that retail value investors can consider. Insiders stocked up at the IPO but traded lightly since then. Intel sold all its shares in 2023 to generate cash for its organic operations. Between Mar '23 hedge funds reportedly owned 4.1M shares; in August '23 funds reportedly owned $4.8M but since then we have no information.

Analysis

Walk Gingerly

Buying shares of Israel-based Mobileye Global is not charity but an expression of confidence in Mobileye Global's beamish potential to grow exponentially as a leader in the safety and scalability of autonomous driving. On the whole, Mobileye Global is expected to have high growth and profits at minimal risks which underpins our assessment that the stock is a worthwhile Buy and Strong Buy at the current oversold price.

There are a few risks to consider. The largest company by market cap in the country during wartime faces like during wartime, team members are called to reserve duty. R&D production slips from collaboration that is interrupted. But nothing is manufactured in Israel by Mobileye, so the risk to revenue is minimized. The company does not pay a dividend, so for retail value investors to hold shares until the share price gets momentum may be stressful. Finally, the Beta of 0.95 suggests before the last 5 days the stock was somewhat volatile closer to that of the larger stick market. That might exacerbate over the next couple of weeks. Keep an eye on this stock as one that can drive a portfolio to new heights.