Mobileye Global Inc Stock Oversold In Overreaction

Oct. 16, 2023 4:15 PM ETMobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)INTC
Harold Goldmeier
Summary

  • Value investors should consider investing in Mobileye Global, the leading by market cap Israel-based tech business with a strong business plan and seasoned management.
  • Mobileye Group is at low risk for announcing depressing numbers on October 26 and in the near future since their products are produced and installed overseas.
  • The long-term outlook for self-driving vehicles is healthy and strong, and the tact Mobileye is taking has received tremendous acceptance by manufacturers.
Israel’s Vibrant Economy

The International Monetary Fund describes “Israel’s impressive (and remarkable) economic performance” in its short life. Its GDP is about $522M and the country enjoys a 4% growth rate or higher in many years. The Hamas conflict sparked a fall in share prices of Israel-based

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

albertciampi
Today, 5:01 PM
Comments (675)
I am selling the $35 puts. Best way to play this right now. I’d be happy to own the shares as a long term investment.
