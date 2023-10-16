Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ETG: Equities Fall And Discount Expands For This Solid Fund

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Closed-end funds are often more sensitive to market movements, through being leveraged but also their discount/premium mechanics.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has seen a drop due to September's weakness and also a widening discount, creating a potential opportunity for investors.
  • ETG focuses on global dividend-paying stocks and offers tax advantages, but its leverage and expense ratio has increased due to those borrowing costs rising.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Closed-end funds are often more sensitive to movements in the market not only due to employing leverage but also due to their discount/premium mechanic. This is often one way

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.5K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

fhbecker profile picture
fhbecker
Today, 5:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.92K)
Will add to my ETG holding at $15 and under
Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Today, 4:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.05K)
I am long ETG, but I have to admit I bought at the worst time Jan 2022, thinking I needed to start adding some foreign equities. Live and learn. Life is Good 👍-Dennis.
l
lgroves
Today, 4:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (88)
Have owned ETY in IRA for a few years. Is there any material advantage to owning ETG over ETY? Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETG

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ETG

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.