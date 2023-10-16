alexsl

Just this morning, while covering Axsome, I said that it is a rare exception to my rule of exiting biopharma upon their first approval because, often enough, they fail to prove themselves in the market. Today I will cover TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) which, unfortunately, is not such an exception. I held TGTX for a few years, and there were small profits to be made upon approval. I once thought I would hold on to TGTX for “a few quarters,” but given some emerging factors, I have changed my strategy. The stock is now down 75% from those approval highs, and there seems to be little hope of recovery - from these levels, sure, but back to those earlier levels, doubtful.

TGTX fortunes have gone up or down based on its earnings. In May, it had a Q1 earnings beat, and we saw its 52-week high, but then in August, it missed Q2 estimates, and we saw it plunge. As I see it now, things are not looking well for early investors who held on to this stock beyond approval.

TGTX has Briumvi, an anti-CD20 drug approved for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. It was approved in December 2022. Upon approval, Briumvi had a list price of $59k, which is 20% less than the price of close competitor Ocrevus, which sells for $75k.

Not just price, Briumvi purportedly has other advantages over Ocrevus. First, it has a shorter infusion time, although this is not a differentiator Briumvi can maintain for too long, as we will shortly see. Second, it has better data, although, having never been directly compared to Ocrevus, the data is only better numerically, not statistically - and it is not so much better than one can assume statistical significance. Specifically, it has better data for annualized relapse rate or ARR and the percentage of relapse free patients.

So these three factors - price, infusion time, and numerically superior data - are what TGTX banks its entire existence on. However, these foundations are only as good as the sales figures, and after a good start, Briumvi has faltered with a Q2 miss. In my previous coverage, I argued its improving sales figure against a bearish thesis by a Wall Street analyst. If Briumvi fails to deliver for one more quarter, all such arguments are going to sound lame.

If you look at the TGTX price chart for the last few months, there are a few inflection points that will become immediately apparent - these dates are, roughly, May 1, July 13 and August 1. May 1 was when TGTX reached its highest local peak, after which it steadily but slowly declined until July 13, when there was a sudden drop, and then on August 1, when there was a sheer drop.

If you look at TGTX news for these dates, you will see that on May 1, the company posted Q1 earnings with an earnings beat; on July 13, there was the news that Roche’s Ocrevus had succeeded in a phase 3 trial; and on August 1, the news was that TGTX posted Q2 earnings, and there was a miss.

The Roche news is very important. If you read my last article, I argued that the shorter infusion time of Briumvi is not going to be a selling point for the stock. Instead, the focus should be on superior data, if indeed the data is superior. The only way such a conclusion can be drawn is if Briumvi and Ocrevus get into a head to head trial.

Speaking of trials, Ocrevus was the clear winner here. Recall that Briumvi is a one hour IV infusion, while Ocrevus used to be a 3-4 hour IV infusion. Now, this trial, the OCARINA II trial, was designed to evaluate Ocrevus as a twice-a-year 10-minute subcutaneous ("SC") injection against intravenously-delivered Ocrevus. The trial showed comparable safety and efficacy between the two versions. Now, obviously, a 10-minute SC injection beats a 1-hour IV injection hands down. With this one fell swoop, Briumvi has lost its lower infusion time edge. This, and the price, was all it had. I have noted before that a small price difference (15% here) does not matter in the larger scheme of things, given how much more entrenched an MS player Roche is. So, with both edges gone, Briumvi is looking at a bleak future.

I have noted for long that TGTX needs to focus on the numerical superiority it has consistently gained over Ocrevus in efficacy measures, and convert those into statistical superiority. But that would need a large new trial, and I doubt TGTX has the bandwidth for such a trial.

TGTX had a poor cash position, which I noted earlier as well. The only way out for them, I said, was to partner out in the EU and use those funds to create a proper sales team in the US. In August, they did just that, announcing a partnering deal involving $140mn in upfront fees in Europe. However, this is a trifling amount compared to the once-touted potential for Briumvi, another reason the stock fell in August. Now they do have a cash balance of $285mn, but my opinion is that what they got from Europe is not the value that was anticipated for the product in its heydey.

Considering all these factors, I let go of my TGTX shares.

Counters to my thesis

Everything boils down to competition from Ocrevus, and if somehow Briumvi can prove that it is better than Ocrevus SC infusion, it may yet be a winner. TGTX’ Mike Weiss pointed out injection site related pain for the Ocrevus SC version, but I doubt that would be much of a hindrance, because it is going to be manageable. The SC version also needs to be administered by a healthcare professional - and while Roche is developing a self-administer-able version, I do not think this is a major negative. The data is also not mature, and besides having only 12 week data, there is also no data on relapse rate. So, if somehow this data turns out to be poor, then Briumvi may have a chance; but then again, it too has to run trials against Ocrevus directly.