Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MGIC Investment May Be An Attractive Play On A Resilient Housing Market

Oct. 16, 2023 5:04 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • MGIC Investment Corp shares have risen 35% in the past year and are trading around book value.
  • The company's insurance portfolio is strong and resilient, with a low likelihood of significant losses.
  • MGIC is a beneficiary of rising interest rates and has the capacity for capital returns through dividends and stock buybacks.

MGIC Investment Corporation sign at its headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Share of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising 35%. Still, shares are only trading around book value, and given the likelihood of extremely low losses on the majority of

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.82K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MTG

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTG

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.