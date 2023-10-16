Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oxford Square Capital: Not A Place To Generate High Quality Income

Oct. 16, 2023 5:09 PM ETOxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)1 Comment
Summary

  • Oxford Square Capital Corp.'s main business is investing in collateralized loan obligations, but I believe its business model is unlikely to result in strong returns for investors.
  • Collateralized debt may not be fully secured as corporate assets can lose significant value if a company defaults on its debt or goes bankrupt.
  • The company's stock performance has been poor, with a decline of close to -70% in the last 10 years, matching decline in its book value.
  • Its dividends have been slashed by more than two thirds in the last decade and this was during a strong bull market.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a business development company that invests into a variety of debt instruments including secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock and syndicated bank loans for companies

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

This critical analysis is fair. I have owned this stock for two decades when its ticker was TICC I think. It is considered a BDC but I think its business is more like a REIT in that the whole game seems to be CLOs. This game is a lot like holding collateralized mortgages. Many other BDCs are more like minibanks which actually help businesses develop by lending much like venture capital.

That said there are fluctuations in the share price that can be played like the volatility in any stock. Did that just today and might sell a few more tomorrow.

However they are doing pretty well right now and even paid a bonus dividend of twelve cents. I thought that was stinky because raising the regular monthly dividend to four cents instead would have demonstrated more confidence.
