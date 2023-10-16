Aris Water Solutions Sees Volume Increases Ahead
Summary
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. provides water handling and recycling services to oil & gas companies in the Permian Basin.
- The company's management is confident about increasing activity in the near future and has increased its forward adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- I remain Bullish [Buy] on Aris Water Solutions stock at around $9.30 per share.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) provides water handling, recycling and related services to oil & gas exploration companies operating in the Permian Basin.
I previously wrote about ARIS with a Buy outlook.
Pricing has remained robust even as drilling volumes have receded somewhat.
Management increased its forward adjusted EBITDA guidance and is confident about increasing activity in the near future.
My outlook remains Bullish [Buy] on ARIS at around $9.30.
Aris Water Overview And Market
Texas-based Aris was founded to develop infrastructure solutions to water usage by Exploration & Production companies operating in the Permian Basin.
The firm is led by founder and Executive Chairman William Zartler, who has been with the company since its inception and was previously founder of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, which spun off Aris in 2021.
The company’s main offerings include:
Produced water
Water recycling
Full-cycle water management.
The firm pursues clients among Exploration & Production oil & gas operators within the Permian Basin.
According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global oil & gas water management market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.
The rise of unconventional oil and gas production (fracking), along with stringent regulatory requirements, is expected to increase the demand for water services in E&P phases.
The company has said that its water inventory sources are a ‘key competitive advantage’ by being able to offer the large volumes of water required for hydraulic fracturing operations.
The water services part of the support system to E&P customers remains fragmented and is composed of primarily small firms, who typically don’t offer an integrated suite of services.
Major oilfield services firms provide water services but do so as a side business rather than their primary focus.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Baker Hughes
Ovivo
Aquatech International
Veolia
Select Water Solutions.
Aris Water’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has continued to grow, although with greater variability in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has also risen more recently.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have grown more consistently in recent quarters, as the chart shows below:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, ARIS’ stock price has fallen 34.15% vs. that of Select Water Solutions, Inc.’s (WTTR) drop of only 4.39%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $4.0 million in cash and equivalents and $423.9 million in total debt, of which no amount was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $129.4 million.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Aris Water Solutions
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.9
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
7.5
|
Price / Sales
|
0.7
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
32.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
2.9%
|
EBITDA %
|
39.0%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$524,420,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,060,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$129,420,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.34
|
Free Cash Flow Per Share
|
$1.66
|
SA Quant Score
|
Hold - 3.10
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Based on the DCF, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $12.17 versus the current price of $9.31, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued.
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Select Water Solutions:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Select Water Solutions
|
Aris Water Solutions
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.7
|
2.9
|
349.2%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
4.6
|
7.5
|
62.8%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
44.7%
|
32.1%
|
-28.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
3.9%
|
2.9%
|
-24.7%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$124,650,000
|
$129,420,000
|
3.8%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
The chart below shows the frequency of various keywords in management's most recent financial results conference call:
The chart shows no negative sentiment on the part of management or analysts, at least for the keywords searched.
Analysts asked leadership about volume growth dynamics, M&A opportunities and forward outlook changes.
Management replied that it sees strong volume continuing to grow in 2023 and 2024 for a variety of reasons, including great inventory, capital allocation to its acreage and client growth plans in New Mexico.
On M&A, leadership said the market is not currently attractive for consolidation now, so it is focused on organic growth opportunities.
The forward growth outlook is a function of certain ‘lumpy’ aspects of its Water Solutions business that are timing-related and not a function of any expected activity slowdown.
Commentary On Aris Water
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted "steadily increasing volumes and solid earnings growth."
Contracted customers have "remained active" in its core operational area of the Northern Delaware portion of the Permian Basin.
Importantly, management says its customers there "have indicated that they will continue to do so despite fluctuation in commodity prices and the overall reduction in U.S. drilling and completion levels."
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose by 26.4% year-over-year, and gross profit margin was unchanged.
Operating income increased by 13.6% YoY to $20.1 million.
The company's financial position is moderate, with limited cash, significant long-term debt but strong free cash flow.
Looking ahead, management increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $165 million at the midpoint of the range, up slightly from the previous $160 million guidance.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include increased drilling and completion activity in the Permian Basin as a result of higher commodity prices.
With a strong runup in the price of WTI in recent months, as the chart shows below, and the potential for continued rise in tensions in the Middle East, the price environment may be constructive for service providers like Aris Water:
My discounted cash flow calculation suggests that ARIS may be undervalued at its present price of around $9.30.
However, I tend to favor WTTR over ARIS due to Select Water’s higher growth rate and net income margin combined with lower valuations.
Still, my outlook for ARIS is Bullish [Buy] at around $9.30 per share.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments