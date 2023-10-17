Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QYLD: 11.89% Yield And Outperforming XYLD And RYLD In 2023

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.55K Followers

Summary

  • QYLD, a covered-call strategy ETF, has outperformed XYLD and RYLD in terms of ROI and yield in 2023.
  • QYLD has gradually climbed higher in 2023 after a rough 2022, while XYLD and RYLD have trailed behind.
  • The economic landscape suggests a bullish 2024 and 2025, which could lead to QYLD moving higher and generating attractive yields.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Seeking Alpha readers have a love-hate relationship with the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) based on the comment section of my previous articles. QYLD is purely an income investment, and in the past, it has trailed

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.55K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QYLD, XYLD, RYLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

T
Turnaround Value
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (463)
RYLD is where the market is going.
The Russell 2000 showed where we are heading so that better dividend yield will result in a much higher return by the end of 2024 as small caps come roaring back. For now I’ll take the 13%+ dividend with all of it reinvesting and buying more shares of this beaten down sector.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 9:20 AM
Premium
Comments (2.36K)
Great article! The option strategy is very much a major interest of mine, but, similarly, I don’t like losing principal.I reinvest all distributions, so I don’t mind some “giving back”, i.e. the total value of my holding is less than the stock price plus the value of reinvested distributions, but, literally, depletion heading tio zero bothers me and should actively bother every income investor. I do own a bunch of option-strategy issues, always looking for more. JEPI, JEPQ, DIVO, some others are large holdings of mine. I’ll check out QYLD, I think I have in the past. My interest is significantly increasing the distributed income through compounding, but if I’m heading ro zero, even ar my age of 82, I might get to zero before I get to zero. Thanks, always, for your provocative arrticles.
R
Ron1634
Today, 9:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.87K)
@hafen - You could also look at QYLG and XYLG which overwrites 50% of their portfolio with options
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (2.36K)
@Ron1634 Thanks. It’s been a while, but I look again. I’d love to see a great article that reviewed all of these major option strategy issues. In my view options are the best entry into single names, this is sort of a different thrust than the funds, but the strategy holds.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QYLD

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QYLD

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.