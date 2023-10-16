Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vista Outdoor: A Big Deal To Sell Sporting Products Business Raises Questions

Oct. 16, 2023 5:48 PM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)3 Comments
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vista Outdoor Inc. has sold its sporting products business in a $1.91 billion deal, causing uncertainty and caution among investors.
  • The remaining business of Vista Outdoor issued a significant profit warning, raising concerns about its future performance.
  • The deal has resulted in the company no longer operating with a net debt position and instead having a net cash position of around $750 million.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business for sale - For sale sign

Gwengoat

In July, I believed that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was muddling along. The company had seen a huge boost on the back of the pandemic, which saved the business from financial difficulties, as booming earnings were used to

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.69K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

b
bluefinbuck
Today, 6:34 PM
Comments (69)
I am also voting no. This is a terrible deal
themacguy521 profile picture
themacguy521
Today, 6:21 PM
Comments (1.05K)
I'm voting a strong no. Have to follow the money on this one. Very strange to sell off the big prize for so little. Maybe double. Maybe. Tell who is building new ammunition faculties in North America? Answer = no one.

Such an aweful deal for shareholders who have been waiting to be singular owners of the ammunition business. Aweful.
N
Nibiru777
Today, 6:11 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
Not sure where you got $750 million remaining with the company. On their webcast, they stated that stockholders would get $750 million as cash plus shares in Revelyst. It was not stated if the shares would be one-for-one with existing shares. The 1.9 billion sale would subtract the shareholder payout plus paying off debt and the remaining money would stay with Revelyst which they stated would be meaningful but would not give an estimate of that amount.

Seems like a very bad deal for shareholders in my opinion and I plan to vote against this sale when they hold their shareholder vote on this issue.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VSTO

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VSTO

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.