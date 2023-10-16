Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AbbVie Q3 Preview: Humira Weakness Is A Given But Watch The New Drugs

Oct. 16, 2023 5:48 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)2 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.32K Followers

Summary

  • AbbVie is expected to report a decline in EPS and revenue for Q3 2023, in line with expectations for Humira.
  • Analysts have revised their projections upwards for Q3, suggesting they are adjusting for previous downward expectations.
  • The success of AbbVie's immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq is key to long-term prosperity.
  • The upcoming dividend increase adds luster to an already under-valued stock.

Abbvie

vzphotos

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to report its FQ3 2023's earnings pre-market on Friday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to report a (Non-GAAP) EPS of $2.88 on the back of $13.69 billion in revenue. Should AbbVie meet these expectations, it'd represent an EPS decline of

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.32K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, JNJ, PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
rlp1
Today, 6:48 PM
Comments (126)
I am also having trouble seeing the dividend going to 1.625. My sense is more like 1.55 or approx 5%, which is similar to last year.
Freedom Rocks profile picture
Freedom Rocks
Today, 6:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (236)
Thanks for the article. I’m having trouble seeing Skyrizi and Rinvoq with combined revenue of over $3B reaching $27B by 2027?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABBV

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBV

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.