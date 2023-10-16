Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Real Estate: A Clear And Growing Drag To The Economy, And Potentially, The Banking System

Oct. 16, 2023 5:58 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXETD, GS, HD, JPM, KRE, LOW, RF, WSM
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Higher interest rates are significantly impacting housing affordability as well as existing home sales, creating a drag on the overall economy.
  • However, it is the accelerating deterioration in the commercial real estate sector that should most concern investors.
  • Delinquency rates for commercial real estate loans are far higher than in 2022 and continue to move higher at a concerning pace.
  • These problems could eventually cause significant problems for the financial system, particularly at regional banks, which are already under considerable pressure.
  • Investors should keep a focused eye on these mounting problems as they could easily help trigger the next recession and bear market.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

Banking Default

wildpixel

Handling a downturn in fortunes is an uphill task.”― Haresh Sippy.

After falling continuously from a 9.1% reading in June of 2022 to 3.0% in June of this year, the monthly CPI report has started to back

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.67K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of WSM, KRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.