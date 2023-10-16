Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UiPath Inc: Good Business But Limited Potential For Capital Appreciation

Oct. 16, 2023 5:59 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
528 Followers

Summary

  • UiPath Inc. has consistently displayed impressive revenue growth over the past five years, maintaining resilience amidst global challenges.
  • The company's recent quarterly results and forward-looking projections indicate strong fundamentals and strategic initiatives.
  • However, the DCF valuation suggests limited room for capital appreciation, implying that the market has already factored in PATH's robust performance.

Technology Innovation Modern Futuristic Background

Just_Super

Overview

I recommend a hold rating for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH). Over the past five years, the company has consistently displayed impressive revenue growth, maintaining its resilience amidst global challenges. This strength is evident not only in its recent quarterly results but

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
528 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PATH

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PATH

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.