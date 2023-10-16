Just_Super

Overview

I recommend a hold rating for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH). Over the past five years, the company has consistently displayed impressive revenue growth, maintaining its resilience amidst global challenges. This strength is evident not only in its recent quarterly results but also in its forward-looking projections. Through strategic initiatives, strong fundamentals, and solid partnerships, PATH has firmly anchored itself in the RPA industry. Yet, my DCF valuation suggests limited room for capital appreciation, implying that the market has already factored in PATH's robust performance.

Business

PATH is a leading enterprise in the robotic process automation [RPA] industry, dedicated to streamlining business processes through automation. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, UiPath designs software robots that automate repetitive tasks, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses globally. With a customer-centric approach, the company has rapidly expanded its footprint, serving a diverse range of industries from finance to healthcare. As organizations increasingly prioritize digital transformation, PATH stands at the forefront, driving innovation and setting new standards in the world of automation.

Over the past five years, PATH's revenue growth has been truly remarkable, consistently achieving double-digit growth rates. In 2023, the company reported revenue growth of 19%. Considering the challenging economic environment brought about by COVID-19 and inflation, this double-digit growth rate underscores PATH's business resilience. In fact, there's no sign of slowing down. Management's upward guidance for FY24 suggests an anticipated growth rate of approximately 21%, marking yet another year of double-digit growth.

Recent results & updates

In the most recent quarter, reported in September, the company posted impressive results. Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 climbed to $287.3 million, a significant rise from the $242.2 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. This represents 18.6% year-over-year growth. The increase is spread across licenses, subscription services, and professional services, highlighting a diversified and growing revenue stream.

PATH's recent performance and strategic initiatives provide a promising picture of its future growth prospects. The company reported a robust annual recurring revenue [ARR] of $1.308 billion, reflecting a 25% year-over-year increase. This strong recurring revenue model, coupled with the rising demand for automation solutions, positions the PATH for sustained ARR growth in the foreseeable future. A significant driver of this growth is the company's strategic shift towards cloud-based offerings. With cloud ARR exceeding $500 million and marking a 125% year-over-year increase, PATH is capitalizing on the global trend of cloud adoption. This emphasis on cloud solutions not only aligns with the broader industry trend but also sets the stage for further expansion in this domain.

Customer retention remains a strong suit for PATH, as evidenced by the impressive dollar-based net retention rate of 121%. This rate underscores the company's ability to expand its services within its existing client base, suggesting potential revenue growth from current customers. Furthermore, PATH's commitment to innovation is evident in its new AI platform capabilities and tools, like the NorthStar value model. As businesses globally seek advanced automation solutions, PATH's innovative offerings will likely play a pivotal role in capturing a larger market share.

Strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration with Scotiabank, highlight PATH's expanding footprint in the automation space. Such alliances with global entities can open new growth avenues and further solidify PATH's market position. Moreover, the company's ability to drive competitive displacements, as demonstrated with a Fortune 500 oil producer, indicates a competitive edge in the RPA market. This ability to challenge and outpace competitors will be instrumental in ensuring PATH's growth trajectory in the coming years.

Given the recent positive developments, the leadership team has revised their projections for FY24. They now anticipate revenues to fall between $1.273 billion and $1.278 billion, reflecting a growth of 20.5% at the midpoint. This is an upward adjustment from their earlier forecast of $1.267 billion to $1.272 billion, which estimated a growth of 19.9% at the midpoint. The expected operating income for FY24 has also been revised to $188 million, translating to a margin of 14.7%, up from the earlier prediction of $168 million or a 13.2% margin. The forecast for FY24 ARR has been adjusted to a range of $1.432 billion to $1.437 billion, a slight increase from the previously anticipated $1.427 billion to $1.432 billion. Following a robust performance in terms of operating income and cash flows in the second quarter, the leadership expects an adjusted free cash flow exceeding $250 million, leading to a margin of 20% for FY24. For the third quarter of FY24, they project revenues to be between $313 million and $318 million, marking a growth of 20.1% at the midpoint. The ARR for the third quarter of FY24 is expected to be between $1.359 billion and $1.364 billion. Finally, the non-GAAP operating income for the same quarter is set at $32 million, which equates to a margin of 10.1% at the midpoint.

In conclusion, PATH appears well-positioned for sustained growth. Its strong performance metrics, focus on cloud offerings, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships make it a compelling player in the RPA industry.

Valuation and risk

Based on my analysis, PATH is valued at approximately $15, indicating no potential for upside gains. This valuation stems from my anticipation of double-digit growth rates for both FY24 and FY25, aligning with the guidance provided by the company's management. Several factors underpin these assumptions. Firstly, PATH's historical revenue growth has been robust, and its impressive results in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrate its ability to sustain double-digit growth rates even amidst macroeconomic challenges, including inflationary pressures and the impacts of the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, PATH has shown consistent strong growth in ARR and customer retention, which are pivotal drivers of their revenue stream. The company's strategic partnerships with major global players reinforce its market standing, suggesting that its offerings hold a distinct competitive edge in the RPA sector. This competitive advantage acts as a protective barrier, ensuring sustained revenue growth.

Based on author's own math

Peers overview:

Pegasystems: 1 year expected revenue growth-13%, Debt/Equity-402%, Forward Revenue-2.51 NICE: 1 year expected revenue growth-13%, Debt/Equity-25%, Forward Revenue-3.59 Peers Median: 1 year expected revenue growth-13%, Debt/Equity-214%, Forward Revenue-3.05

Currently, PATH is trading at a forward revenue multiple of 4.81x, which is higher compared to its peers. This elevated valuation can be attributed to its 1-year expected revenue growth of 26%, a figure that's notably double the 13% of its peer's median. Furthermore, PATH boasts a significantly lower debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 3.18% compared to the staggering 214% of its peers. This low D/E ratio suggests that PATH is better positioned to weather macroeconomic challenges, such as a potential rise in interest rates if inflation inflects. While PATH stands out as a high-quality stock considering the aforementioned factors, the absence of a margin of safety in its valuation prompts caution. Consequently, my recommendation for PATH is a hold rating.

Risk

One downside risk to my hold rating is that if the anticipated growth expands more than what management or the market expects, it could lead to higher share prices. This could be caused by recovering macroeconomic conditions such as lower inflation, which prompts central banks to stop interest rate hikes. When interest rates drop, company spending will increase, especially in tech spending, in order to drive growth and catch up to the improving market environment due to the lower interest rate, which drives retail spending.

Summary

Over the past 5 years, PATH has demonstrated strong revenue growth, consistently achieving double-digit percentages. Their resilience in the face of global adversity speaks volumes about their business acumen. The company's recent performance, highlighted by a robust ARR and a strategic emphasis on cloud adoption, paints a promising picture for the future. Their prowess in customer retention, innovation, and the formation of strategic partnerships further cements their position in the RPA industry.

From a valuation perspective, my assessment indicates that PATH's present valuation has limited room for capital appreciation. Notably, PATH's impressive revenue growth and its favorable debt-to-equity ratio distinguish it positively from its industry counterparts. Given the above insights and despite PATH's evident strengths and optimistic outlook, the current valuation doesn't provide a significant margin of safety. As such, I recommend a hold rating for PATH.