Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Value In The Biotech Space

Oct. 16, 2023 6:17 PM ETVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)
No Called Strikes Investing
Summary

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) is a net-net opportunity with a market cap of $250mm and $387mm in net cash.
  • The market is worried about declining sales of the company's top drug.
  • Despite the challenges, VNDA has multiple positive catalysts on the horizon, including lawsuit success and drug approvals.

Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

As part of my idea generation process, I run a number of screens that look for net-net opportunities. I define a net-net as a company whose cash balance minus all liabilities is greater than its market cap. Usually all that I

This article was written by

No Called Strikes Investing
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VNDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article should not be treated as financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

