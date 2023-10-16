Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Commercial Metals Looking More Interesting After A 25% Pullback

Oct. 16, 2023 6:25 PM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)NUE
Summary

  • Falling prices and rising costs pose near-term challenges for steel players like Commercial Metals, and those issues helped drive weaker EBITDA in fiscal Q4'23 results.
  • Infrastructure projects in the U.S. will start ramping up in 2024 and should drive around 10%-15% incremental demand growth for long steel over the next few years.
  • Commercial Metals' European business is struggling due to weak macroeconomic conditions, and North American residential and non-residential markets are also under pressure.
  • Trading below 6x forward EBITDA, Commercial Metals looks attractive today, although I do still see above-average price risk over the next 3-6 months.

One of the frustrating and challenges aspects to investing is balancing the near-term and longer-term drivers. That seems particularly relevant with major long steel players like Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) and Nucor (NUE) in

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.18K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

