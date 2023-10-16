Vertex Grows Enterprise Client Base As Margins Improve (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Vertex, Inc. provides tax calculation and compliance software to businesses worldwide.
- The global market for sales tax software is expected to exceed $13.5 billion by 2028, with a forecasted CAGR of 8.4%.
- Vertex's recent financial trends show rising revenue and improving gross profit margin.
- With growing penetration of the enterprise market and increasing margins in the back half of 2023, my outlook on Vertex, Inc. stock is a Buy at around $22.90.
A Quick Take On Vertex
Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) provides tax calculation and compliance software to businesses worldwide.
I previously wrote about VERX with a Neutral Hold outlook.
With a reasonable current valuation on the stock and the company's growth dynamics with larger enterprise customers, which tend to be more stable during a downturn, I’m cautiously Bullish [Buy] on Vertex, Inc. in the near term at around $22.90 per share.
Vertex Overview And Market
Pennsylvania-based Vertex has developed various software solutions for sales tax, seller's use tax, consumer use tax and value-added taxes, among others.
The firm is led by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. David DeStefano, who has been with Vertex since 2015 and was previously Principal and Vice President at The Mid Atlantic Companies.
Vertex counts over 4,000 customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 500 firms, while providing tax support in more than 130 countries.
The company’s main software offerings include:
Tax determination
Compliance
Reporting
Data management
Document management.
According to a 2021 market research report by Verified Market Research, the global market for sales tax software was $6.5 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to exceed $13.5 billion in 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028, a moderately strong growth rate.
The main reasons for this expected growth are an increasing complexity in indirect tax requirements and a growing number and selection of solutions available to companies.
Also, as firms continue to transition to the cloud, they will be able to offset retraining costs with reduced upfront software costs in certain situations.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Thomson Reuters
Ryan
LexisNexis
Sales Tax DataLINK
Sage Intacct
Zoho
Commerce Clearing House
Edocs Solutions
Avalara
In-house solutions.
Vertex’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has continued to rise; Operating income by quarter has remained negative, although close to breakeven in the most recent quarter:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly higher in recent quarters; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have also moved higher more recently:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have been volatile, remaining negative while trending lower in recent quarters:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, VERX’s stock price has risen by 46.59% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 41.04%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $53.1 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $48.0 million in total debt, of which $2.5 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was only $8.8 million, during which capital expenditures were a hefty $58.6 million. The company paid $29.1 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Vertex
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
6.8
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
6.7
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
16.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-5.9%
|
EBITDA %
|
-0.4%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$3,560,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,580,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$67,360,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.29
|
Free Cash Flow Per Share
|
-$0.06
|
SA Quant Score
|
Hold - 3.26
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
VERX’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was 15.7% as of Q2 2023’s results, so the firm’s results have deteriorated slightly and are in need of improvement, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted)
|
Q4 2022
|
Q2 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
15.5%
|
16.0%
|
EBITDA %
|
1.5%
|
-0.4%
|
Total
|
17.0%
|
15.7%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
The chart below shows the frequency of certain keywords in the firm’s most recent earnings conference call with analysts:
The chart indicates that the company and its clients are facing challenging macroeconomic conditions, which may negatively impact the firm's revenues and other financial results.
Analysts questioned the company about the effects of its enterprise partnerships, margin growth prospects and the competitive landscape.
Management replied that its enterprise software partnerships are increasing overall lead generation and driving up average deal sizes.
Leadership believes that EBITDA margin will increase materially in Q3 and Q4, as previously guided.
The competitive landscape features Thomson as a main competitor in the higher end of the market, with Avalara in the middle and Sovos internationally.
Commentary On Vertex
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted "steady progression of revenue growth and margin improvement."
Average annual revenue per customer rose 16% year-on-year, reaching $109,000 for the quarter.
The firm continued to make progress in the enterprise market, now with 15% of its customer base spending more than $100,000 per year with the company.
Management believes the enterprise market is "vastly unpenetrated" and presents great opportunities for its "land and expand" sales and marketing approach.
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose by 17.1% year-on-year, while gross profit margin increased by 1.8%.
The company's net dollar retention rate rose to 111%, indicating increasing sales and marketing efficiency and product market fit.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fell by 0.3% YoY, as operating losses were reduced by 27.5%.
The company's financial position is reasonably solid, with plenty of cash, relatively low debt and modest free cash flow.
However, VERX’s Rule of 40 performance has been in need of improvement, mostly due to its operating loss generation.
Looking ahead, 2023 full-year revenue is expected to grow by 14% over 2022.
If achieved, this would represent a slight decrease in revenue growth rate versus 2022’s growth rate of 15.5% over 2021.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing VERX at an EV/Sales multiple of around 6.8x on a TTM revenue growth rate of 16% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 19% (Source).
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 8.6x on October 13, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, VERX is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of October 13, 2023, likely due in part to its lower growth rate.
Risks to the company’s outlook include challenging macroeconomic conditions for its clients, increased client scrutiny over new expenditures resulting in lengthening sales cycles, which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include margin growth in the second half of 2023, along with stronger cash flow generation and G&A cost reductions.
So, while 2023 revenue growth is projected to be slightly lower than 2022’s, profitability looks like it will be higher in the second half of the year.
With a reasonable current valuation on the stock and the company's growth dynamics with larger enterprise customers, which can be more stable during a downturn, I’m cautiously Bullish [Buy] on VERX in the near term at around $22.90 per share.
