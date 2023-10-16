Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investors Shun Dividend-Paying Stocks

Summary

  • One aspect of the equity market advance this year is investors' heightened focus on a handful of stocks some are referring to as the Magnificent Seven.
  • Year to date through Friday's market close, the combined average return for these seven stocks is 94.7%.
  • Some of the highest-quality companies as represented by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF have a negative year to date total return of -1.6%.
  • In the S&P 500 Index, 401 stocks are dividend-paying ones and 102 are non-dividend paying stocks.
  • The opportunities in A.I. are real; however, these opportunities can be overhyped in the early development stage.

From idea to result through budget funding cuts.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

One aspect of the equity market advance this year is investors' heightened focus on a handful of stocks some are referring to as the "Magnificent Seven." These stocks are Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (

This article was written by

