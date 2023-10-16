Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: On The Right Track But More Improvements Are Needed

Oct. 16, 2023 8:51 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)1 Comment
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Intel is embarking upon a massive turnaround plan that will require a considerable amount of time, effort, and money.
  • The company plans to revitalize its operations through IDM 2.0 and IFS, which comes with questions and uncertainty.
  • We view the valuation as being unattractive, given how much work still needs to be done by the company.
  • The risk/reward appears to be unfavorable, and an investor's best course of action may be to wait on the sidelines for a considerable improvement in fundamentals.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is undertaking a capital-intensive endeavor that many investors are doubting. The company has become operationally unprofitable as its business has been negatively impacted by internal and external factors. While the outlook may

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.29K Followers
UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, NVDA, AMD, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital Value Fund, LP has long exposure to INTC, NVDA, AVGO, and AMD. UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice. Nothing contained in this article is investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions. Nothing contained in this article should be interpreted as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
stkedu7
Yesterday, 9:24 PM
Premium
Comments (87)
Good article. In Q3 report out, look to see if the CEO discusses revenues or profits; or does he only talk about how well they are “on track” to their 2026 goals. Q1’23 was the greatest loss in the history of the company, no mention of the loss was discussed. Cash flow from operations will be an important figure to see if real improvements have been to operations. There has a lot of financing arrangements to meet the cash needs, which will make things more difficult in the coming years for both results and cashflow.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.