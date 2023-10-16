Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What's Behind The Commodities Slump?

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • Many commodity prices have been in a slump for most of 2023. Weak economic activity in China gets a large part of the blame, but it’s not the whole story.
  • Besides economic weakness in China, another very important challenge for commodity markets, is the strength of the U.S. dollar.
  • The lower price action in agricultural products in 2023 is a classic example of a mix of lower Chinese demand and a strong U.S. dollar.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

By Blu Putnam

At a glance

  • When the dollar is on the rise, commodities can have trouble rallying.
  • Weak demand from China and a resilient U.S. dollar have acted as headwinds for copper.

Many commodity prices have been in a slump for most of 2023. Weak economic activity in China gets a large part of the blame, but it's not the whole story.

Besides economic weakness in China, another very important challenge for commodity markets, is the strength of the U.S. dollar. Commodities are denominated in U.S. dollars, and commodities are often viewed as a hedge against U.S. dollar weakness. So when the dollar is on the rise, as it has been, commodities can have trouble rallying.

The lower price action in agricultural products in 2023 is a classic example of a mix of lower Chinese demand and a strong U.S. dollar, with some weather-related concerns having less impact for now.

ag futures

Dr. Copper, considered a bellwether for global growth, has been drifting lower too. We note, however, that copper's weakness probably has more to do with China's weakness than U.S. dollar strength or U.S. economic reliance, since China is such a huge importer copper.

copper

Supply and geopolitics can make a difference, beyond China and the U.S. dollar. During the July-September period, U.S. crude oil bucked the downward trend in commodities and powered upward, only to slump dramatically in early October.

WTI

The lift for oil in the summer of 2023 was mostly attributed to production discipline by Saudi Arabia. But then worries about China and potential U.S. weakness due to rising bond yields took it in the other direction, until Middle East political tensions stirred the mix.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.51K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBC24.77-0.32%
Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETFPost. 24.770.00%
GSG22.12-0.63%
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETFPost. 22.120.00%
DJP32.27-0.49%
iPath® Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETNPost. 32.270.00%
GCC17.90-0.33%
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund ETFPost. 17.900.02%
BCI21.17-0.38%
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETFPost. 21.170.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.