Noble Corporation Can Rise Further As Offshore Rig Capacity Remains Scarce

Oct. 16, 2023 9:18 PM ETNoble Corporation Plc (NE)
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Noble Corporation's shares have risen by about 50% over the past year, reflecting the recovery in the offshore drilling sector.
  • The company reported solid financial results, with adjusted EPS of $0.38 and $104 million of free cash flow generated during the quarter.
  • Noble has a strong backlog of contracts and is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for offshore rigs, particularly in deep and ultradeep waters.

Night Time Offshore Oil Rig Drilling and Fracking Operation, Brightly Lit, on Calm Seas

Shares of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, rising by about 50%. The offshore drilling sector faced carnage from the 2014-2020 period as oil prices crashed several times, creating a glut of debt-financed rigs. However, there

Seeking Profits
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

