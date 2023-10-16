Joel Carillet

In my most recent article on the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY), I recommended investors avoid the UVXY ETF because of its extreme value decay in the long run.

However, I did note that during times of stress, the UVXY can deliver incredible returns for well-timed short-term investments. For example, the UVXY ETF returned over 10x in a matter of days during the early days of the COVID pandemic as spot VIX spiked from ~13 to over 80 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - UVXY returned 10x during COVID (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

With an escalating Israel/Gaza war potentially morphing into a tail event, I am raising my prior sell rating in the UVXY ETF to a hold rating, as I believe the near-term upside and downside risks are more balanced at the moment. Historically, wars in the Middle East have caused oil and volatility to spike.

While I do not recommend long-term investors get involved in the UVXY ETF, short-term speculators can consider a long position in the UVXY ETF provided they understand the bet they are making. Furthermore, the UVXY ETF may be useful as a short-term hedge for investors with long equity exposure.

UVXY Has Tremendous Leverage To VIX...

One of the most leveraged investments to short-term volatility is the UVXY ETF. The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF invests in short-dated VIX futures with a weighted average maturity of 1 month to provide 1.5x exposure to short-term VIX futures. Currently, the UVXY ETF holds a 135% weight in VIX November futures and a 15% weight in October futures (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - UVXY holdings (ProShares)

As time passes and the VIX futures get closer to maturity, the UVXY ETF will sell the nearest term future and redeploy the proceeds into the second-month future, to maintain 1.5x exposure to the weighted average maturity of 1 month.

...But Suffers Terrible Decay

The constant selling and buying of near-term futures to maintain its 1.5x leverage cause the UVXY ETF to suffer from 'volatility decay'. Furthermore, since the VIX futures curve is generally in contango (i.e. futures further out the curve are priced higher, see Figure 3), that means in general, the UVXY ETF must sell lower-priced expiring contracts to buy higher-priced futures farther out in maturity, losing money in the process.

Figure 3 - Illustrative VIX futures curve in contango (VIX Central)

The combination of these two effects, contango, and volatility, explains why the UVXY ETF has compounded at -82.8% p.a. since inception (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - UVXY has compounded at -82.8% since inception (ProShares)

The UVXY ETF is definitely not a buy-and-hold investment. A million dollars invested at UVXY's inception would be worth less than $1. In fact, most of the time, I recommend investors stay as far away from the UVXY ETF as possible.

However, as we noted at the beginning of this article, during tail-risk events, the UVXY ETF can deliver phenomenal returns in a short period of time and some investors may wish to take advantage of UVXY's properties to hedge their portfolios. The ongoing Israel-Gaza war could be one such tail event.

Background To The Latest Israel-Gaza War

To preface, I am not a geopolitical expert and this article is not meant to support either side in this war. I am merely analyzing the developing war from the perspective of financial markets.

The latest phase in the long-standing Israel-Gaza conflict began in the early hours of October 7th, 2023, when the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing and kidnapping thousands of civilians. Israel retaliated against the attack by bombing and laying siege to the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is based.

After a week of bombings, speculation is that Israel will soon launch a ground-based invasion of Gaza to 'wipe out' Hamas. However, Iran warns of 'far-reaching consequences' if Israel proceeds with its invasion. Furthermore, Israel has bombed Syria's Aleppo airport, potentially escalating this war into a regional conflict with multiple opponents.

War Has Negative Implications For Oil Price And Volatility

Aside from the humanitarian disaster, an escalation of the Israel/Gaza war threatens regional stability in the Middle East and oil prices. Recall, that the OPEC oil embargo in 1973 was initiated by OPEC in response to the United States siding with Israel during the Yom Kippur War. Oil prices quadrupled in the aftermath of the embargo, sparking a recession in the U.S. (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - 1974 recession was sparked by OPEC oil embargo (St. Louis Fed)

Even without an oil embargo, oil prices can still spike on wars. For example, when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, oil prices spiked to over $120 / barrel (~25% increase) and the VIX Index rallied to over 36 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - VIX and oil spiked during Russian invasion of Ukraine (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

Similarly, during the first Gulf War, the S&P 500 declined by 20% when oil prices more than doubled to $40 / barrel and the VIX index spiked to over 36 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Similarly, VIX and oil spiked during first Gulf War (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

Possible Outcomes Of Israel-Gaza War

A recent Bloomberg article laid out what its analysts believe could be three possible scenarios for the Israel-Gaza War. While these scenarios are speculation and nobody really knows how the war will develop, it does provide an analytical framework for investors to think about the possible risks and opportunities in volatility markets.

First, if the war is confined to the Gaza strip, Bloomberg expects lower Iranian crude oil output as the nascent un-thawing of U.S.-Iran relations is put back into the freezer. However, OPEC should have sufficient spare capacity to replace lost Iranian barrels and there should be minimal impact on volatility and the economy (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Possible scenarios from Israel-Gaza war (Bloomberg)

In the second scenario, Bloomberg sees a proxy war between Iran and Israel fought in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria. Unrest spreads in the Middle East, and a modest 'war premium' may be built into the price of oil and VIX. This should modestly reduce global economic output as well.

Finally, in the most dire scenario, Bloomberg sees Israel and Iran in direct conflict, potentially disrupting oil in multiple countries in the Middle East. If Iran shuts the Strait of Hormuz (where 25% of the world's oil consumption must pass through), oil could spike to over $150 / barrel and cause a global recession. In this scenario, Bloomberg sees VIX adding 16 pts.

With two out of the three possible scenarios cited by Bloomberg potentially causing oil and volatility to spike, a case can be made for the UVXY ETF to be used as a short-term hedge for investors or as a swing trade by speculators.

For example, assuming current VIX levels of ~18, an 8-pt increase in VIX would imply a 44% increase in the VIX Index. For the UVXY ETF, this could translate into a ~66% gain, assuming it maintains its 1.5x leverage. In reality, the gain on UVXY may be even greater than 66% because leveraged ETFs like the UVXY have convexity in the direction of their bet. Similarly, a 16-pt increase in the VIX implies an 89% increase in the VIX index or more than 133% increase in UVXY.

Downside Risks To UVXY

On the other hand, if the conflict can be resolved without escalation or confined to just the Gaza strip, then as Bloomberg suggested in scenario 1, we may not see any spike in oil and VIX. In that case, the UVXY's normal decay would resume and the ETF would lose value.

Furthermore, prior to the Hamas attack, VIX had trended to a recent low of 13 and normal seasonality suggests volatility compression into year-end (Figure 9). If volatility compression were to occur, then the UVXY ETF could see significant losses as short-term VIX futures may decline in value consistent with a fall in the VIX Index.

Figure 9 - VIX seasonality (EquityClock.com)

Conclusion

With significant tail risks on the short-term horizon from the developing Israel-Gaza war, I am raising my rating on the UVXY ETF from a sell to a hold as I believe the near-term upside and downside risks are more balanced. While I would not recommend long-term investors buy the UVXY due to its structural decay, aggressive traders may consider a long position in the UVXY ETF as a hedge for their long portfolios or as a speculative play on a potential spike in volatility if the war devolves into a regional conflict.