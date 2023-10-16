Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UVXY: Potential Middle East War Is A Tail Event (Ratings Upgrade)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is highly leveraged to short-term volatility but suffers from volatility decay and contango decay and is not suitable for long-term portfolios.
  • However, UVXY has historically delivered incredible returns during times of stress, such as the early days of the COVID pandemic.
  • The ongoing Israel-Gaza war could escalate and have important implications for oil prices and volatility, making UVXY a potential hedge for investors.

War"s destruction in Ukraine

Joel Carillet

In my most recent article on the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY), I recommended investors avoid the UVXY ETF because of its extreme value decay in the long run.

However, I did note that during times

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.85K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UVXY

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UVXY

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.