tiero

We previously covered Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in July 2023, discussing its robust profitability and the safety of its dividends. Much of these tailwinds were attributed to the management's strategic choice in hiking prices while moderating capital expenditures, likely to boost its top and bottom line performance from H2'23 onwards.

In this article, we will be discussing the management's promising commentary in the recent conferences in August & September 2023, as consumers remain sticky with minimal churn reported thus far. In addition, the telecom has tentatively established "no evidence of elevated lead contamination," with it likely to pose minimal legal and health issues moving forward.

VZ Continues To Execute Its Premiumization Strategy Successfully

As a testament to VZ's dividend investment thesis, the management recently increased its quarterly payout to $0.652, up by +1.9%. With the stock being overly beaten down thus far, its forward yields have also expanded to 8.67% compared to its 4Y average of 5.25% and sector median of 3.59%.

These are probably attributed to the promising top-line growth, thanks to its well-executed passive and active price-ups across multiple services for existing and new consumers, allowing the management to guide an exemplary FY2023 Free Cash Flow generation of $17B (+20.9% YoY).

One of the other reasons for VZ's success is its bundled offerings for fixed and mobile connectivity with a localized pricing strategy, likely to offer consumers with increased flexibilities while boosting retention.

While it remains to be seen how this strategy may develop in the long term, we believe that early results have been promising, attributed to excellent net adds over the past few quarters.

In addition, VZ's wireless retail postpaid ARPA has been consistently growing to $131.83 by the latest quarter (+1.3% QoQ/+6.1% YoY), implying that its premiumization strategy may be working out as intended.

With 2.3M fixed wireless subscriptions and a 2025 target of up to 5M, we may see the telecom's top and bottom line growth moderately accelerate moving forward, significantly aided by the $3B planned cost optimizations over the next two years.

The Elevated Interest Rate Environment Remains A Headwind To Its Performance

VZ Valuations

Seeking Alpha

By most metrics, VZ appears to be cheap, with the stock also trading below its 5Y means and sector medians. The same "cheap" valuations have also been observed with AT&T (T), with both stocks awarded with B valuation grades by the Seeking Alpha Quant.

Then again, investors may want to note that VZ's FWD EV/ EBITDA valuation has merely normalized to its FY2018 levels.

On the one hand, based on the VZ management's FY2023 adj EBITDA guidance of $48B (inline YoY) and its FQ2'23 shares outstanding of 4.21B, we are looking at a projected FY2023 adj EBITDA per share of $11.40.

Combined with the stock's FWD EV/ EBITDA of 6.47x, we are looking at a supposed fair value of $73.75, implying that the stock may be currently undervalued at $30.67.

On the other hand, VZ investors must also remember its elevated debt levels of $141.55B (-4.1% QoQ/ +2.6% YoY), triggering the eye-watering annualized interest expenses of $5.12B (+6.4% QoQ/ +63.6% YoY) by the latest quarter.

Combined with its heavy capex of up to $17.5B in FY2023 (-24.1% YoY) and $10.97B in dividends (+1.5% YoY), we believe the telecom's deleveraging process may remain slow based on the current EBITDA/ debt ratio 2.94x, against the target of between 1.75x and 2x.

These profitability headwinds have also triggered its slower 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of +2.02%, compared to 5Y average of +3.50%.

Therefore, while VZ's dividends may remain safe moving forward, its income investment thesis is no longer compelling, worsened by the stock's sustained decline thus far.

No Floor To VZ's Decline For Now

VZ 10Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, VZ has drastically lost all of its gains between FY2016 and FY2022, with it currently retesting its critical support levels of $30.

Based on its lower highs and lower lows since the January 2023 peak, investors may want to brace for more impact, since the stock may further retrace to its next support level of $28, implying a -6.6% downside from current levels.

Depending on individual investors' dollar cost averages, we believe the VZ investment thesis has already significantly deteriorated, with it likely being a dividend trap for most who added over the past five years.

T & VZ 10Y Stock Prices

TradingView

The same has also been observed with T, though to a lesser extent, implying Mr. Market's pessimism about the two legacy telecoms' prospects.

While we have previously rated both VZ and T stocks as great income Buys, we believe those calls have been overly optimistic in hindsight, since the dividend payouts are unlikely to negate the capital losses thus far.

With both T and VZ being highly popular dividend stocks amongst retirees, we believe that many existing shareholders have chosen to ignore the headwinds and elected to continue their DRIP programs.

However, we are no longer optimistic about the stock's prospects, with the Fed expecting a normalized economy only by 2026. With no floor in sight, we prefer to cautiously rate the VZ stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.

YTD Sold Off Sectors

TradingView

VZ investors must also note that the same pessimism has also been observed with multiple REIT, Consumer Staple, and Utilities related stocks, with the sell-off unlikely to end in the near term, for so long as the elevated interest rate environment remains.

While the Fed has opted for a rate freeze in the previous September 2023 FOMC meeting, it remains to be seen when we may see a pivot, with the September 2023 CPI still elevated and the "persistent labor market strength."

The US Treasury Yield

Bloomberg

As a result of VZ's potentially underwhelming forward returns, income investors may want to temporarily turn to the US Treasury, which is currently yielding great returns at between 4.75% and 5.48%, depending on their investing timelines and risk appetite.

Otherwise, interested investors may want to wait until a sustainable bottom has been found for an improved margin of safety. For now, do not chase VZ to the bottom.