Investment Summary

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) have turned sharply in H2 '23 and sell >18% to the downside since my August publication. I had reiterated ITGR a hold in that report based on the following factors:

Price momentum across H1 '23 saw investors paying 21x forward earnings to buy ITGR's equity stock. At this, the earnings yield was ~4.7%. It has since increased to 5.8% at 17.2x forward earnings.

Sentiment towards the company's stock had turned more positive, justifying a hold vs. sell rating.

However, based on a more detailed analysis, the underlying economic characteristics of the company did not support a buy rating.

The company announced it will present its Q3 FY'23 numbers later this month, so insights to positioning into this date are critical to the investment debate. It called for $1.5–$1.55Bn at the top line this year, or 11–13% growth, on pre-tax earnings of 15-18% hitting $294–$302mm.

It's no secret the market's expectations have been revised substantially lower for the company, evidenced by the price change since its Q2 numbers, as seen in Figure 1.

This report will uncover all of the relevant points leading into ITGR's upcoming earnings, including:

(i). Price implied expectations from its current market value,

(ii). Market/investor sentiment,

(iii). ITGR's propensity to surprise on each of the above factors.

Net-net, I continue to rate ITGR a hold based on the factors raised here today.

Figure 1. ITGR reversal off climax top in August '23, reversing

Overview on the state of the market

If 2022—'23 has taught us anything, is that macroeconomics, technology disruption, and geopolitical risks remain as crucial as ever to the state of the markets. For ITGR, these points are absolutely critical to the long-term investment view.

Short rates are starting at 3–5%, with long-dated bonds only now starting to show yields in this range, potentially steepening global yield curves. Investors have also ploughed cash into money market funds this year, with BlackRock (BLK) reporting there was ~$7 trillion of AUM in money market funds last month in its most recent earnings call.

The inflation/rates axis remains a critical factor to forward equity returns, more so than in the last decade. As shown in the image below, JP Morgan outlines healthcare as one of the few industries to exhibit positive 6-month returns at the end of each previous Fed hiking cycle, with 2.8% positive returns versus 5.8% for insurance, the best-performing industry.

Source: JP Morgan Investment Update provided internally to Bernard Investment Group

Moreover, Bank of America research projects that healthcare equipment and services will benefit from integrating AI into operations. A recent survey of global investors and money managers suggests respondents predict the sector to benefit from a 4.8% change in operating margins over the coming 5 years, as seen below. Biotech and pharma are expected to fare the worst.

Source: Bank of America Investment Research, retrieved from Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Finally, Bank of America also demonstrates that actual positioning in financial markets hasn't mirrored sentiment. Analysts at the firm note that whilst most are bearish on the markets, actual market activity remains relatively positive, with net capital flows into both equities and Treasuries remaining positive and of statistical proportion to history.

This point is critical to the ITGR investment debate, because if investors have been net buyers of equities in FY'23, why has ITGR sold off so heavily into the back end of the year?

Source: Bank of America Investment Research

Price implied expectations

ITGR sells at ~17.3x forward earnings and 22.4x forward EBIT. At its current market values ($2.53Bn in EV and $75.26 per share) this indicates investors expect $4.36/share in earnings and ~$113mm in EBIT for FY'23 (2530/22.4 = 113). Note, management expects $294–$302mm in FY'23 EBITDA, and the company's TTM depreciation + amortization is $95mm, getting you to $207mm in EBIT. It stands to reason, therefore, that the market expects a lower result than management's forecasts (note: I've made no adjustments for R&D here).

In addition, the company's H1 FY'23 EBIT is $81mm, H1 EBITDA of $129.7mm, meaning either:

(1). Management expects $172.5mm in H2 EBITDA to hit the upper end of guidance, or

(2). The market's prediction is for just $32mm in H2 EBIT from the company (113–81 = $32mm).

In my view, these numbers would help explain part of the selloff in H2 of ITGR's equity stock.

Looking further out, consensus has an average 14% bottom-line growth rate projected across FY'23-'25, and this is fair to carry out to FY'28 in my view. I've capitalized the continuing value at a 12% hurdle rate from thereafter.

As seen in Figure 2, the required rate of return investors have under these stipulations is 3%, ranging from 1% to 12% under various scenarios. This implies a low level of required return, but also, in my view, poor prospects of expected return as well. The perceived risk in owning the company is relatively small, but the compensation—based on ITGR's economic characteristics—is equally as tight in my view. (For reference, the market's required of return is the discount rate needed to discount the estimates to FY'28 to the current market value as I write).

Market generated data

With the analysis presented under "state of the market" from earlier, insights into the market-generated data are critical in the ITGR investment debate.

You can see the range ITGR has traded in since 2018 in Figure 3. Excluding the extremes across the last 3 years, I question the amount of value ITGR has created for its shareholders. Its equity returns have been confined within this range, with little to no long-term compounding of wealth.

Figure 3.

The rally from 2022–midway of 2023 was broken with a climax top, whereby ITGR broke the top of the ascending channel with a sharp reversal following. Two factors are relevant here.

One, the rally had extended for ~12 months by this point, leaving those long with the ability to exit without incurring short-term capital gains tax.

Two, it coincided with the company's Q2 numbers. Investors were either unhappy with the forward prospects or selling pressure across the broad sector spilled over into ITGR's equity value.

In more recent times, broad-selling of the stock has occurred along with higher selling volumes.

Figure 4.

Data: Updata

Given it reports Q3 numbers near the month's end, the 60-minute cloud chart below is relevant. It looks to the coming days. The price and lagging lines are clearly beneath the cloud, having crossed earlier this month. To me, this suggests sentiment is poor and positioning is not bullish leading into the earnings date. I'd expect the shorter-term frames to be bullish to suggest positive sentiment into a company's numbers. This supports the neutral thesis.

Figure 5. 60-minute chart, no evidence of bullish positioning

The daily chart looks to the coming weeks and is equally as concerning. The daily has both price and lagging lines beneath the cloud, crossing back in August with the reversal. It has failed to catch a bid since. You'd need to see demand at the $85–$87 mark to suggest a bullish reversal, and this would need to occur before the end of October, early November at the latest, to corroborate this. In the meantime, I'm not advocating against the market here. ITGR's economics look to be well captured.

The long-term chart is also turning less constructive. We've got price and lagging lines heading to the cloud, and therefore ITGR's upcoming numbers are critical for long-term technicals. I'd be looking for a bounce at the cloud top to see ITGR trading higher. Until then, the directional bias is to the downside, and the shorter time frames are pointing this way as well.

Figure 6. Daily chart, beneath the cloud with lack of bids since cross in August

Figure 7. Weekly chart, heading to cloud top. Directional bias to the downside, no support from shorter time frames.

As a result, we have two critical factors that align well with the technicals presented:

Downside targets to $61.50 on the point and figure studies, which provide objective views from trend action. These cannot be ignored (Figure 8). Looking at the last 3 quarters of price action, we have high usage in the $80–$87 region, as shown in Figure 9. Markets tend to move from areas of high to low usage but would likely fill the distribution of low usage first. In that vein, there is objective support for ITGR to remain within the $70–$75 range, before any push lower. This is support for a hold vs. sell rating.

Figure 7.

Figure 8.

Valuation and conclusion

The stock sells at 17.3x forward earnings, as mentioned earlier, getting investors a 5.8% forward yield at this multiple. Notably, this is above the market's required rate of return discussed earlier, but not above the range of expectations presented.

Growth must be factored in with these multiples too. At ~17.3x forward, the PEG ratio implied on this is 1.71, unsupportive of a mispricing in value. So the question remains, has the market priced ITGR correctly, or is there potential for the company to outpace expectations, and investors to harvest some alpha?

Using sound economic principles, ITGR would need to compound its intrinsic value at >3% using the numbers from Figure 2. There are many combinations it could employ to achieve this, but we'd need to look at its returns on capital employed and reinvestment rates in each situation.

Figure 9 depicts this in simple detail. The company's trailing ROC is 4.02%, and it expects to invest $120mm in CapEx this year, otherwise ~64% of FY'22 EBITA. At this rate, it would compound its intrinsic value at 2.6%, in line with the numbers presented back in Figure 2 (0.04x0.64 = 0.0206). In this view, my estimate is the company has been accurately priced at its current marks, and that a range of $75–$80 per share is fair value for ITGR at this point in time.

Figure 9.

In short, both short and long-term factors support a neutral view in the ITGR investment debate, as outlined here today. The market is pessimistic on the company's outlook, and my analysis reveals it may have the firm priced at about fair value at its current marks. I believe $75–$80 is a fair range based on the economics uncovered. The key upside risk is that ITGR surprises to the upside at its Q3 numbers later this month. It needs to show if it can achieve forecasts laid out earlier in the year and remain on track to raise guidance further for FY'23. Time will tell if it can, but in the meantime, investors are positioned with a neutral at best outlook as I write. Net-net, I continue to rate ITGR a hold.