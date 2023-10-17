Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ModivCare: Notable Buying Trends In Recent Weeks, Uncertainties Remain

Oct. 17, 2023 4:00 PM ETModivCare Inc. (MODV)1 Comment
Zach Bristow
Summary

  • ModivCare Inc. shares are trading at their lowest point since mid-2013.
  • The stock trades at discounted multiples compared to sector peers, but concerns remain about insufficient returns on new capital, mixed unit economics, and ongoing economic losses.
  • On the balance of data, market technicals and investor positioning appear equally mixed, creating an uncertain debate moving forward.

Wall street district in New York City with USA flags in the background

Investment Summary

Investors have sold off shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) since my July publication, repricing the company ~33% further to the downside. This is in continuation of the 3-year downtrend observed in Figure 1. Moreover, with its near vertical selloff since

Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

peteswede
Today, 4:13 PM
Comments (11)
You mention periods of high volume but don’t indicate that those periods were insider buying but Coliseum Capital already a large shareholder. They also have assets that could be sold to cut debt levels although timing is uncertain. I don’t think institutions are “mandated” with regard to daily dollar volume as evidence the very large Coliseum purchases which were likely a catalyst for the move up in the stock
