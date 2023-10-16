Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citigroup: Time To Show Some Love For This Stock

Oct. 16, 2023 10:30 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.36K Followers

Summary

  • Citigroup reported strong Q3 results, with 9% YoY revenue growth and 18% YoY earnings growth, beating analyst estimates.
  • The bank's cost optimization efforts, including job cuts and digitalization, have improved profitability and cost-to-income ratio.
  • Citigroup's non-interest revenue, driven by trading and investment banking, was up 14% YoY, demonstrating its position beyond lending.
  • Citigroup continues to post strong financial results, while investors continue to price Citigroup stock as a turnaround story at depressed multiples.
  • Successful restructuring efforts may likely bring Citi's implied P/E closer to 5x on an adjusted, estimated 22-24% net income margin.
Citibank To Cut 11,000 Jobs

Mario Tama

Following Citigroup's (NYSE:C) strong Q3 2023 results, I am encouraged to reiterate a "Strong Buy" recommendation for the U.S. bank's stock. Presenting results for the September quarter, Citigroup revealed 9% YoY and 18% YoY revenue growth and earnings growth, respectively, beating analyst consensus estimates on both metrics. Moreover, Citi

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.36K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Yesterday, 11:01 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.92K)
Citi bought back 11.8 Million shares in Q3 and will likely increase that in Q4. At current price C is a steal.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About C

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.