Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FB Financial Is Struggling, But We See A Trough Ahead

Oct. 16, 2023 11:45 PM ETFB Financial Corporation (FBK)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FB Financial's earnings report shows a decrease in revenues due to compressed margins and increased costs of acquiring deposits.
  • Despite the decline in margins, loans and deposits at FB Financial have shown growth from last year.
  • The bank's return metrics have declined, but it is expected that they will improve in 2024 as margins start to expand again.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

White and brown horses feeding from a trough

Algul/iStock via Getty Images

We were just asked about FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) earnings. We have not checked in on the bank since the spring, but we believe shares remain a hold/market perform. There are issues the bank is facing that are

You need to get in the game

Generate trading income at BAD BEAT Investing.  FBK readers can take a special 7% off through this article only available to the next 3 subscribers with the link below. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. Start making real money today.

  • Make winning investments each week
  • Receive a wealth of education and access tools to maximize your returns
  • Enjoy deep value situations we find through our proprietary analysis
  • Generate income through capital gains and options approaches
  • Understand the swings in markets under our fund analysts' guidance.

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.1K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FBK

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FBK

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.