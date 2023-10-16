Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flavor Of The Croissants: An Analysis Of Why We Still Remain Cautious About The Economic Outlook

Oct. 16, 2023 11:40 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IWL, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SQQQ, SRTY, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve has undertaken aggressive interest rate hikes in a bid to bring inflation back down to its target.
  • In late 2022, many forecasters were warning of elevated recession risks in the near-term outlook (approximately 12-18 months ahead).
  • From our perspective at Russell Investments, we think a recession in 2024 is possible and the most likely outcome.

Kitchen boards, gray napkin, plate and cup of coffee with tasty croissants on rusty table.

Vlad Antonov/iStock via Getty Images

Executive summary:

  • The Federal Reserve (the Fed) has made some relatively painless progress thus far in its inflation fight.
  • Some other prominent economists have walked back their forecast for a near-term recession.
  • However, we believe

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.5K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV29.181.83%
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETFPost. 29.18-0.00%
AFMC23.661.50%
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFPost. 23.66-0.00%
AFSM23.671.59%
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETFPost. 23.670.00%
ARKK38.532.01%
ARK Innovation ETFPost. 38.530.00%
AVUV76.871.41%
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETFPost. 76.870.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.