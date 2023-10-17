Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: Capturing Value Or Catching A Falling Knife?

Oct. 17, 2023 12:30 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has seen increased investor interest due to a combination of its defensive business model and struggles on the debt and tenant front.
  • The stock currently trades in a deep value territory, making it an interesting value play despite the fact that many investors have already got burned by the structurally declining price.
  • There are two aspects that should contribute to the decreased risk premium: successful refinancing and normalization in the lease collection front.
  • Based on the recent transactions, liquidity profile, and dividend cut, MPW seems to be in a safe position to successfully refinance and/or retire the forthcoming maturities.
  • Yet, the issue with Prospect Medical Holdings is still unclear. If this goes south, it is very likely that MPW will continue to lose its market cap. It boils down to an option-like trade with an optionality for a huge upside at the expense of total (potential) loss of initial investment.

Wooden blocks under business protection, domino, insurance safety property concept, stop falling

nemchinowa/iStock via Getty Images

Since early 2022, there has been an increased chatter around Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and its prospects to deliver solid returns for REIT investors. It is a combination of many unpleasant factors that have contributed

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.51K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPW

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.