Income Portfolio - 38 CEFs Worth Exploring

Oct. 17, 2023 12:31 AM ETADX, BME, BST, BUI, CEM, CET, EEA, EMF, ETO, EVT, FUND, GAM, GDV, GGZ, GRF, GRX, HQH, HQL, IFN, IIF, MCI, MPV, MXF, NRGX, NUW, PEO, QQQX, RMT, RVT, SOR, STEW, STK, SWZ, THQ, TY, UTF, UTG, BSTZ
Summary

  • The number of CEFs currently in the U.S. market is 440, each one acting as a spokesperson for the strategy and management philosophy of the houses that launched them.
  • The reason why most investors are interested in CEFs is because they provide a steady stream of dividends, but not all have created value over time.
  • Dividend-paying CEFs with positive NAV since inception now number only 38, which is less than 10%.
  • These 38 CEFs should, in my opinion, attract the attention of the long-term investor interested in both periodic returns and capital growth.

I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST,ETO,EVT,RVT,UTF,UTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

