Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jubilee Metals Group: Exceptional Early Bird Opportunity

Oct. 17, 2023 1:49 AM ETJubilee Metals Group PLC (JUBPF)1 Comment
Sarel Oberholster profile picture
Sarel Oberholster
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Rarely an irrational market opens a fantastic rational opportunity.
  • Jubilee Metals Group plc is significantly misjudged, and I supply the numbers to prove it.
  • The share price can double or more over the next 12 months and has the potential to be a 10-bagger over the next 5 years.

Spotted tanager bird Tangara punctate is a neotropical bird

LagunaticPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

I started this review of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (“JMG”) (OTCPK:JUBPF) with a negative bias. The market has shown them no love this year and the share price is down more than 50% on my previous

This article was written by

Sarel Oberholster profile picture
Sarel Oberholster
2.06K Followers
My retail trader book series, The Paranoid Trader and The BIG FISH Trader, is now available on Amazon. It is a strategy guide for Retail Traders/Investors to motivate them to become profitable Traders/Investors and then remain profitable. Equally important to experienced Retail Traders/Investors, as it reinforces winning trading strategies. I seek understanding in everything but economics, markets and investing are where my mind is most at ease. In this I am forever doing research in my quest for answers. I do view the world from many different angles. Understanding economic behavioral patterns are important to me. Strategic investing over the medium to longer term is predominantly my focus when I contemplate my research or philosophies. I have a compulsion to express my thoughts in ordered form and my essays are the result of such expressions. I'm an economist by training, a financial engineer by talent, a banker by profession, a trader by interest and a father by chance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JUBPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
reggie07
Today, 2:05 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (60)
Bis repetita placent...Back in. My only investment outside my 90% PM portfolio.
All because I like the management and "there's brass in muck!"
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JUBPF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JUBPF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.