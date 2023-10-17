Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Under Armour: Weak Sales And High Inventory Merits Caution

Oct. 17, 2023 2:15 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
105 Followers

Summary

  • Under Armour continues to struggle with declining sales, particularly in its key North American market.
  • The challenging retail environment in the US, with increased promotional strategies and high inventory levels, has contributed to the decline.
  • The company's direct-to-consumer business shows promise, but the lack of focus and clear message about the brand remains a challenge.

Happy athletic couple having fun while running in spring day

Martinns

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has long suffered from declining sales. A trend that has continued in its most recent quarter. These sales declines are likely to persist in the upcoming quarters and will be exacerbated by continued weakness in

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
105 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around  selecting stocks with strong growth potential and stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UAA

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UAA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.