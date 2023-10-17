Does The Current Uptrend Stand Firm?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock market looked like it had been trendless on the surface in the two weeks of October. Under the hood, nonetheless, a persistent and diligent upward movement of the 7.5 weeks-old Uptrend, (starting at the end of March), is underway, with a couple of tailwinds:

1) The flattened rate spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury [T] notes,

2) the Security Exchange Commission [SEC] made a regulation on Short Sales of Hedge Funds, requiring the quarterly report, and

3) Saudi Arabia decided to increase oil production next year to help Israel and to cooperate with the U.S. government's oil policy.

Table 1. T Note Rate Spread of 2-Year & 10-Year DATE 2-Year 10-Year Spread Change 09/25/23 5.149% 4.436% 0.713% * 09/26/23 5.136% 4.482% 0.654% -0.059% 09/27/23 5.142% 4.489% 0.653% -0.001% 09/28/23 5.063% 4.570% 0.493% -0.160% 09/29/23 5.054% 4.614% 0.440% -0.053% 10/02/23 5.112% 4.579% 0.533% 0.093% 10/03/23 5.184% 4.668% 0.516% -0.017% 10/04/23 5.071% 4.579% 0.492% -0.024% 10/05/23 5.017% 4.701% 0.316% -0.176% 10/06/23 5.080% 4.708% 0.372% 0.056% 10/09/23 5.080% 4.804% 0.276% -0.096% 10/10/23 4.974% 4.617% 0.357% 0.081% 10/11/23 5.003% 4.543% 0.460% 0.103% 10/12/23 5.075% 4.532% 0.543% 0.083% 10/13/23 5.050% 4.586% 0.464% -0.079% AVERAGE 3.74% 3.38% 0.36% NOTE Data Source: the WSJ. The Author Made the Table. Click to enlarge

As shown in Table 1, the yield spread between 2-year T and 10-year T was just 0.36%, which was 3.74% (2-year T yield) minus 3.38% (10-year T yield) on average of three weeks from Sep 25 (Monday) to Oct 13 (Friday).

The 4th Column (13 daily changes) exhibited 9 negative changes and 5 positive ones, reducing the rate spread significantly for three weeks. As described in “Was The Bull Tranquilized By Friday’s Rally (October 6)?”, the deeply inverted yield curve between 2-year T and 10-year T started to flatten, resulting in the passive rise of the stock market on Sep 25 (M).

The SEC’s new regulation on short sales and the reaction of Saudi surely will contribute to dampen the market volatility and to strengthen the market performance.

The 6.5-Months Old Uptrend on the PPO Domain, as of Oct 13

Table 2: M & T Sep & Oct (06) Sep 01 - 29, & Oct 06, 2023 Sep Bull 5 points Oct Bull 5 point 2023 6Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Sep 0 0 0 0 1 3 Oct 0 0 4 0 0 1 Sep Bear 7 points Oct Bear 2 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Sep 0 0 0 1 0 4 Oct 0 0 0 0 0 2 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author-made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 3: The m/P on Friday Aug, Sep 2023, and Oct 06, 2023 Month Date Aug 4 11 18 25 * P/m m m m P * Sep 1 8 15 22 29 P/m P P m m m Oct 6 13 20 27 * P/m P m * * * The Friday Votes: "P" vs. "m" was 4 vs. 7 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author-made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3 reported that Bulls vs. Bears was 10 vs 9 in Sep and Oct13, showing 1 point surplus on Sep and Oct 13 from 10 vs 13 (3 deficit points in Sep & Oct 6), gaining 4 points (2 points gain in the first week, and 2 points in the second week).

It’s unusual for the market to make a bullish start in Oct. It’s really a good omen for having an October in the plus column.

As a result, the weakened current Uptrend recovered fully. The market in a few weeks in Oct is expected to become much better.

The Friday votes, however, were not improved to 4 vs. 7 on Oct 13 (F) from 3 vs. 6 on Oct 6.

If you want to get the definitions of PPO, TDI, and SDI, click this.

The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) on the PPO Domain, as of Oct 13

Table 4. The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Sep 0 0 1 3 5 Oct 0 1 0 2 5 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Sep 1 0 4 7 Sep 0 0 2 2 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull. (plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear. (minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

In the TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) front, the Bull Tps vs. Bear Tms was 7 vs. 8 (1 deficit) in Sep & Oct 6, but Sep and Oct 13 Tps vs. Bear Tms was 10 vs. 9 (1 surplus).

As of Oct 13 (F), the TDI was much better by making 1 surplus from 1 deficit on Oct 6.

The SDI Movement on the Diffusion Domain, as of Oct 13

Oct-23 Table 5. The S&P 500!! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 10/02/23 m m P P m m m m P m m 3 27% 10/03/23 m P m m m m m m m m m 1 9% 10/04/23 P m P P P m P P P P m 8 73% 10/05/23 P m m m P m m m P m P 4 36% 10/06/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 10/09/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 10/10/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 10/11/23 P P P P P m P m P P m 8 73% 10/12/23 m m m m m P m m P m m 2 18% 10/13/23 m m m m P P m P m m P 4 36% AVERAGE 57% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The SDI (S&P 500 11 Sector Diffusion Index) was 40% on Sep 29. The SDI rose to 49% on Oct 6. On Oct 13 (F) the TDI was 57%, which was bullish.

The Economy (SPY, the S&P 500), as of Oct 13

Table 6. Oct (13): S&P 500 (Sep 29 - Oct (13), 2023) 09/29/23 4,288.05 * * 10/02/23 4,288.39 0.01% * 10/03/23 4,229.45 -1.37% * 10/04/23 4,263.75 0.81% * 10/05/23 4,258.19 -0.13% * 10/06/23 4,308.50 1.18% * 10/09/23 4,335.66 0.63% * 10/10/23 4,358.24 0.52% * 10/11/23 4,376.95 0.43% * 10/12/23 4,349.61 -0.62% * 10/13/23 4,327.78 -0.50% * NOTE Data Source: Nasdaq Click to enlarge

Table 6 describes that the stock market not only advanced in October but also overcame the resistance $4,300 level Friday (Oct 6), gaining +1.18%. On the last week (Oct 9 through Oct 13) the 4,300 level was well maintained.

The Market Perspective in 2023, and Beyond

In my view, the Uptrend will work out smoothly until the end of 2024, and perhaps until 2025, without a recession and "following" bear market. The main engines to pull up the market are the positive bond market and the outstanding performance of the Artificial Intelligent [AI] corporations.

In Sum:

Every year, in the first and second weeks, the market has crashed or slumped, so I am really concerned about these two weeks.

Amazingly, this year October is an exception because not only not dragging some bearish episodes but also wonderful confident excitements were carried on.

The struggling 6.5-months-old Uptrend finally stood up and started running upward now. We, all bulls, patiently have waited for rains after the 4.5 dry years.