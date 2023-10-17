Longer-Term Bond Yields: Going Higher

designer491

Longer-term bond yields have been going up since the Federal Reserve began to tighten monetary policy in March 2022.

10-year U.S. Treasury Yield (Weekly) (Federal Reserve)

The weekly average yield on the 10-year note in the middle of March 2022 was around 2.15 percent.

In the latest week, the yield on the 10-year note was about 4.75 percent.

But, in my analysis, there were three separate periods during this time period that need to be highlighted.

The first period began with the weekly average from March 18, 2022, until November 2022 when the weekly average yield was around 4.10 percent.

This was the period of time when the Fed was really overseeing rising market interest rates.

From November 2022 the Federal Reserve kept interest rates in a range from around 4.10 percent to 3.50 percent. The rate took a serious dip in March 2023 as the Federal Reserve had to deal with a few bank failures and eased up on the money markets in order to allow the problem areas to work themselves out.

The third period began in March 2023 as the Fed oversaw a rise in interest rates, one that has continued on at a pretty steady pace until the present time.

One wonders about the middle period of the three.

The Federal Reserve saw the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rise at a relatively steady pace during this early period.

Then, it looks as if the rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury stalled.

One could argue that Federal Reserve officials saw the commercial bank problems rising and took the pressure off the money markets during this time so as to allow for a settlement within the banking system, which included the closing of a bank or two, before continuing on its efforts to tighten.

In the third period, one could argue that Federal Reserve officials believed that market conditions were good enough so that the Fed could be back pushing up its policy rate of interest.

the yield on the 10-year Treasury issue could, therefore, climb to around 4.75 percent in recent periods.

Inflationary Expectations

An interesting question for this time period is what has happened to the inflationary expectations built into the nominal yields of the Treasury notes.

The interesting answer is that not much really happened to expected inflation over this time period.

At the start of the period, in March 2022, the inflationary expectations built into the nominal yields of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was right around 2.70 percent.

By April 2023, the expected inflation built into the nominal yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note had fallen to about 2.30 percent.

The surprising thing is that the expected inflation built into the nominal yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note remained at roughly 2.30 percent for the remainder of the period under review.

In essence, the movement by the Federal Reserve in March 2022 to go into a period of quantitative tightening reduced inflationary expectations to 2.30 percent and the inflationary expectations have remained at this level throughout the quantitative tightening that continued on through into October 2023.

In other words, the investment community has pretty much believed what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has set out to do and has continued to be supportive of this policy up to the present time.

That is, market participants believe that the compound annual rate of inflation for the U.S. economy over the next ten years will only be 2.30 percent, modestly higher than the Fed's target rate of inflation which is 2.00 percent.

All-in-all, this would seem to be a very good result for the Federal Reserve.

We shall see.

Term Structure

The term structure of interest rates is assumed to build on what financial market participants believe will happen to the economy in the future.

A negative term structure is assumed to show that market participants believe that the economy will go into a recession in the not-too-far-distant future.

In the middle of March 2022, the difference between the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note and the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note was positive.

In July 2022, this measure of the term structure goes negative.

By the end of September 2022, this measure showed that the 10-year/2-year term structure was around a negative 0.400 percent.

In December 2022 and January 2023, the 10-year/2-year term structure was in the negative 0.650 percent to negative 0.075 percent level.

By early March 2023 period, the difference reached a full negative 1.000 level.

In March 2023, the Federal Reserve began to take some of the market pressure off as the Fed battled to respond to the troubled commercial banks and keep the financial markets calm.

However, by the end of June and into July, the negative slope crossed over 1.000 percent again.

In August, however, the market began to back off.

The negative difference dropped to 0.700. In September it fell into the negative 0.700s and then currently, the negative yield was only 0.400.

The interpretation of these movements.

The Federal Reserve began to tighten up on its monetary policy in March 2022.

By July 2022, the term structure information was suggesting that the U.S. economy would move into a recession in the near future.

This belief in a pending recession grew and grew and grew into 2023 until the Federal Reserve began the move to protect the commercial banking industry. The term structure began to flatten out.

This flattening has continued up to the present time.

Harriet Torry now writes in the Wall Street Journal that market participants now seem to believe that the probability that the U.S. will go into a recession is less than 50 percent.

Along with this belief, it seems as if these market participants now think that the Federal Reserve will not raise its policy rate of interest anymore, or, if they do raise the rate in the near future, it will only be done once more.

Still, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is up again with a further feeling that it will continue to rise a bit more before it stops. I personally believe that the yield on the 10-year note will go up a bit further before it levels off.