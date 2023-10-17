Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UnitedHealth Group: Market Leaders Never Come Cheap

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.32K Followers

Summary

  • UNH continues to demonstrate why it deserves its profitable growth premium, with one of the lowest Medical Care Ratio of 82.3% in FQ3'23, similar to its FY2019 levels.
  • Much of its profitability tailwinds are directly attributed to the management's strategic decision to vertically integrate its operations across different healthcare segments.
  • Combined with its healthy balance sheet and moderating EBITDA to debt ratio, we are optimistic that UNH may continue to outperform, with a long-term PT of $684.85.
  • However, investors must also be aware of the tightened regulatory scrutiny surrounding the managed healthcare industry, PBM space, and Medicare rating system.
  • As a result, long-term UNH shareholders may want to size their portfolios according to their risk appetite, since these issues may pose headwinds to its future prospects and growth.

White Chess King among lying down black pawns on chessboard

domin_domin

The UNH Investment Thesis Remains Robust As A Well Diversified Healthcare Provider

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is a company that dominates the healthcare space domestically and internationally, with one of the lowest Medical Care Ratio of 82.3% in

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.32K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Rick Rocket
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (194)
Takin me to the Promised Land
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNH

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.