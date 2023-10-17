Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why U.S. Treasury Bond Yields Will Continue To Rise

Oct. 17, 2023 4:17 AM ET
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
482 Followers

Summary

  • Bond investors have experienced negative returns for three consecutive years, with the Bloomberg Aggregate Index posting a -1.43% return YTD.
  • The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of monetary policy, driven by concerns about inflation, has contributed to the challenging bond market conditions.
  • Technical factors, such as declining demand for US Treasury bonds and increasing supply due to rising budget deficits, suggest that bond yields will continue to rise.

Treasury bonds concept. Wooden plate and cash.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

The year 2023 has been a tough one for bond investors.

The Bloomberg Aggregate Index has posted a -1.43% return YTD through October 13th. Following losses of -1.54% in 2021 and -13.01% in 2022, the Aggregate Index is on track for its third

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
482 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.