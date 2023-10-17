Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Warren Buffett And Charlie Munger Don't Like REITs But You Should

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Real estate is a proven investment asset class, and REITs are arguably even better.
  • However, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger do not invest much in either real estate or REITs.
  • We look at why this is, and why these reasons may not apply to you.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Real estate is a proven investment asset class that has created many millionaires over the years. Meanwhile, publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trusts (i.e., REITs) (VNQ) provide many investors access to and even

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
24.36K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

klwilly62 profile picture
klwilly62
Yesterday, 5:11 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (16)
is SPHY a good buy here?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.06K)
@klwilly62 eh, probably not terrible, but I think there are better options out there.
S
Sugar Charlie
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.81K)
One proven way of investing in real assets, including infrastructure, is through the Brookfield companies, now Brookfield Corporation (BN) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), and/or their various subsidiaries. Enormously successful investments over several decades, though their prices are currently depressed on account of the high interest-rate environment.
Arizona Native profile picture
Arizona Native
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (119)
Thanks for another good article. Looked at investing in Brk way back but took the reit route instead which has paid off. Just put another big chunk in O yesterday.
John R. Clark profile picture
John R. Clark
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (2.09K)
Good morning and thanks to Mr. Smith for this example of a larger point with investing, namely --- different asset classes are more or less productive for different investors, and for a given investor over time.

When Buffett advises new investors to pick an S&P index fund, he is not telling each and all of us to do just that, forever. He does not become a retail landlord because NONE of his own time and talent, still less his firm's, is worth investing to earn small scattered rents in a single locale, let alone many. Not with greater opportunities abounding.

Recently at facebook I came up on a caller to some talk show. He and his wife had lived in half their duplex with the tenant's rent covering most expenses, until buying a larger home for the coming birth of their children --- triplets! He earns a good living and wanted advice on whether to keep or sell the duplex.

See, the couple's status as INVESTORS had changed hugely. The rental is a tenuous source of net income when reliant on two tenants. Mainly now, their most valued asset is TIME to raise the children whom they didn't have before. By asking this advice, the caller showed his heart to be out of remaining a petty landlord.

This host promptly told him to sell the duplex. Get shut of it. Put first ones first!

Needless to tell, the host's loutish detractors, who loathe him for his faith and culture and resent his success to their own lack of any, came shrieking forth. Terrible advice! Real estate how to build wealth! Everyone should own for everyone else to rent! There's no two ways about it! (What are triplets, by the way?)

Contrary to the likes of them, see, just as we are all different persons and investors, so each of us at age 50, say, is not the "same" 40- or 30- year old of our past. Particularly when our marital and parental status shall have changed.

The great news is, we have many ways to invest and a great chance to build wealth by keeping a few simple rules, like SIFT ¹ and N-BOAST ² --- plus any number of forums to learn from and enjoy. Thanks again to Mr. Smith, and all who stopped to read!

¹ Stay Invested For Trouble.
² Never Bet On A Sure Thing.
StockdocJB profile picture
StockdocJB
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (147)
Great and informative article!
technix7 profile picture
technix7
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (11)
Doesn't Berkshire Hathaway own Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a large realestate company?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
17 Oct. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.06K)
@technix7 I think so, but a real estate services company is very different from real estate ownership.
f
fsaldanha
17 Oct. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (508)
Good article. The arguments are logical and well-reasoned.

I compared the performance of BRK.B and SPY. I could see three periods. 1) In an initial period BRK.B beat SPY handily, 2) later the performances were roughly equal, 3) after March 2020 BRK B has been beating SPY again. I wonder what would be the reason.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
17 Oct. 2023
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.06K)
@fsaldanha thanks for sharing and glad you liked the article
