SolarEdge Fell Nearly 70% From Its Highs - And It Might Not Be Over
Summary
- SolarEdge Technologies is a leading solar energy technology company specializing in inverters with power optimizers.
- The company has faced challenges in the US market, losing market share to Enphase Energy.
- Despite recent setbacks, SEDG stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years and remains confident in its pricing strategy.
- I argue why SEDG's best-in-class "A" growth grade seems out of sync with its "B" valuation grade, suggesting a steep discount against its growth potential.
- Is the market crazy, or is the market right? I explain why buyers attempting to catch the falling knife might be better off sitting out this hammering for now.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is a leading solar energy technology company specializing in inverters with power optimizers. In mid-September, the company announced a new setup "specifically designed for community solar, agri-PV, and small-to-medium scale ground mount utility PV applications."
As such, the company is a leading competitor of Enphase Energy (ENPH). Both companies have broadened their offerings to other segments, expanding their TAM. As such, it allows SolarEdge to expand its reach to energy storage and e-mobility solutions.
Despite its leadership, management articulated in an early-September conference that it has "lost market share in the US, primarily to Enphase." However, the US market has been troubling for Enphase and SolarEdge over the past year, given the high-interest rates and NEM uncertainties. In addition, the elevated channel inventory coincided with a weakening in demand, lifting SolarEdge's execution risks in its critical geographical market.
While the company has focused on Europe to mitigate the recent headwinds, the challenges are still expected to persist in the near term. Despite that, management remains confident in its pricing strategy to address its challenges and is not expected to resort to price cuts to mitigate the demand risks.
Notwithstanding management's confidence, the battering in SEDG has likely stunned holders, given the steep plunge from its 2021 highs at the $390 level. That level has proved to be an astute distribution zone for sellers taking profit, as selling pressure has intensified since July 2023. As such, SEDG is down about 70% from its 2021 highs through October 2023's lows, stunning holders.
Despite that, SEDG has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) over the past five years, notching a 5Y total return CAGR of nearly 25%. As such, while the late buyers in 2021 suffered, early SEDG holders likely aren't troubled, although they saw significant gains evaporate over the past two years.
However, SolarEdge's headwinds and challenges highlighted above aren't new. The journey ahead could be less daunting, with the Fed expected to be close to its peak rate hikes. Despite that, SolarEdge does see Tesla's (TSLA) emerging gains in energy storage as a potentially significant competitive headwind that needs to be observed carefully. It remains highly uncertain how SolarEdge's market share could be affected as Tesla looks to other secular growth drivers to bolster its expensive valuation.
I believe it's helpful to note that SEDG isn't aggressively valued, given its "B" valuation grade. Moreover, considering its best-in-class "A" growth grade, it seems attractive. In other words, either the market is "crazy" to not reflect its top-notch growth potential or the market expects crucial underlying challenges that could impact its execution.
Given SolarEdge's "D+" earnings revisions grade, I believe the market has likely focused its attention on the company's recent execution. Therefore, a lower valuation is justified unless the company anticipates a significant improvement in competitive and macro headwinds. Despite that, it's still important to ascertain whether the worst of these challenges has been reflected, suggesting SEDG could be bottoming out or reaching peak pessimism.
SEDG's selling momentum seems to have waned in October, although we still have about half a month of price action to assess. In other words, it's still too early to ascertain whether we could be near peak pessimism.
Despite that, SEDG's valuation dislocation to its attractive growth metric suggests that buyers could return if they anticipate the headwinds discussed earlier to improve moving forward.
However, SEDG's price action has dropped below its 50-month moving average or MA (blue line). It has also fallen below its critical support zone at the $190 level, behooving caution.
Unless SEDG buyers could regain sufficient buying momentum to retake the $190 level, any potential reversal might not be sustained. With SEDG potentially falling into a long-term downtrend (unless it retakes the $190 level), investors might want to consider sitting out this bottoming opportunity first.
Rating: Initiate Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
