Suncor Energy: 5 Reasons It's Going Higher

Oct. 17, 2023 4:35 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CA2 Comments
Bill Zettler
Summary

  • Suncor has 26 years of oil reserves and can produce them profitably at an average price of $35 per barrel.
  • Suncor has higher gross margins than other major oil companies due to its limited overseas exposure and minimal spending on exploration.
  • The completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion will allow Suncor to ship oil to Asia, expanding its market.
Suncor Energy

dan_prat

Overview

Suncor (NYSE:SU) is one of the largest oil companies in Canada. Somewhat like Exxon Mobil (XOM), it produces oil, processes that oil into refinery products such as gasoline and diesel, and sells those end products in

Bill Zettler
14.24K Followers
Bill Zettler trained as a scientific programmer and has 40+ years of experience working in information technology. Bill previously worked for Abbott Labs and NORAD (North American Air Defense). Over the course of his career, he developed and sold accounting software and founded several software companies, knowledge which he now applies to identifying good investments. Bill is the leader of the investing group Turnaround Stock Advisory where he identifies stocks that are temporarily undervalued and/or misunderstood by the market. He provides analysis of financial metrics, market ratings, and illustrates how a company uses its excess cash whether it raises dividends, buys back shares, or tends to make acquisitions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
DividendLiving
Today, 5:29 AM
Premium
Comments (141)
If oil stays higher for longer suncir benefits big time
D
David Zimmer
Today, 4:57 AM
Premium
Comments (65)
Foreign tax withholding is not really a "haircut" since you can generally claim a foreign tax credit against your US tax liability. Alternatively, you could be paying estimated income taxes on US stock dividends.
