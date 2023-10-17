dan_prat

Overview

Suncor (NYSE:SU) is one of the largest oil companies in Canada. Somewhat like Exxon Mobil (XOM), it produces oil, processes that oil into refinery products such as gasoline and diesel, and sells those end products in retail gas stations called Petro Canada.

Unlike Exxon, it does not drill for oil, it extracts oil from oil sands, which is more of a mining process than a drilling process.

Suncor is in what I will call the "run out" phase of its business. It is past needing much exploration and development, rather, it is extracting its known reserves as we work through the energy transition. Over the next few decades, Suncor will produce oil and eventually have to transition to another business or cease operations in the middle of the century.

As a result of lower capex and oil demand being firm in the intermediate term, its margins allow for a substantial dividend and buybacks, creating a great shareholder yield, particularly for Canadians.

I rate Suncor a buy for Canadians. It is worth watching for Americans and is a potential trade, however, be aware of the 15% dividend tax haircut if you intend to hold it long-term.

Suncor

Here are five reasons why I think Suncor is a buy now.

1. Suncor has 26 years of oil reserves

As you can see from the following chart, Suncor has 26 years of reserves.

Suncor

In addition, it can produce those reserves profitably at an average price of $35 per barrel and still pay the dividend. While we have seen $35 oil prices during Covid, with the depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserves and EV adoption still several years away from causing outright demand destruction, oil markets are likely to remain on Kirk's "peak oil plateau" versus plunge.

Suncor

2. Suncor has higher gross margins than other major oil companies

Another difference between Suncor and the other oil majors is that it has very little overseas exposure. In other words, well over 90% of its oil comes from its own sources in the oil sands therefore, they are not exposed to what I would call foreign entanglements.

The ability to extract more oil from the sands does not come with significant capex, thus, margins are relatively high after the sunk in costs, which, are already sunk.

Suncor spends very little money on exploration and exploratory drilling. Due to Canadian policy, Suncor is essentially in a "run off" phase of its business. That is, they are simply going to extract their 26 year known reserves over time.

This gives Suncor much higher gross margins than other oil companies such as Exxon. This can be seen in the following chart comparing Suncor to Exxon and Chevron (CVX).

Seeking Alpha

3. Suncor has very strong refining margins

Because Suncor has a very low cost per barrel, it tends to have very high refinery margins, also called the crack spread. This means that when the raw material, i.e., a barrel of oil, is cracked, it is turned into gasoline, diesel, or other end-user products. The differential between the barrel of oil cost and what the end products are sold for is called the crack spread.

Suncor

4. An oil pipeline allowing Suncor to ship from Canada's west coast to Asia is coming soon

The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is nearing completion. This expansion will more than double the amount of oil being transported to the West Coast and from there to Asia including China and India. This will be a huge advantage for Suncor as it will enlarge its market which currently is mainly the US market and a minor amount to Europe from the East Coast.

Suncor

Now admittedly, the Trans Mountain has been under construction for 10 years and has run into all kinds of issues, but there appears to be only one left before completion. That revolves around Native Americans and environmentalists asking for a route deviation. It appears, at the moment, that this issue will be resolved positively and that Sun Corps will be shipping to Asia sometime in 2024 or 2025 at the latest.

5. Suncor is buying back its shares hand over fist

Over the last few quarters, Suncor has bought back 22% of its shares. Most investors have heard about Exxon’s huge $75 billion share buyback and Chevron’s huge $50 billion share buyback, but neither one has bought back nearly the number of shares on a percentage basis as Suncor has.

Since Suncor has dedicated $2.3 billion per year for its dividend, the dividend keeps growing with every share bought back since the $2.3 billion would be divided by a smaller number. Management has said this will go on indefinitely based on free cash flow which is currently substantial.

Suncor is also paying down its $12 billion debt and it’s promised when it hits its required debt of $9 billion, it will buy back even more shares. In other words, at some point in the near future, Suncor will be buying back shares with 100% of its free cash flow, which is a substantial amount.

The dividend plus share buybacks combine for a current "shareholder yield" of 9.9% in the most recent rolling quarter. A more complete definition of "shareholder yield" includes debt reduction. On that score, Suncor is making a huge progress in creating value for shareholders.

Suncor

Suncor Technical Brief

Suncor is in the middle of its trading range, but appears to be ready to challenge resistance again. With the share count falling rapidly, breaking through resistance seems likely if oil prices stay firm.

Kirk Spano

A reasonable price target is about $50 per share in the next year as the share count decreases and Suncor investors realize shareholder yield, driving interest in buying.

Risks and other issues

As with any oil-related investment, the major risk is oil price volatility. Predicting future oil prices sometimes seems like studying chicken entrails for the correct answer. But considering the current world issues in the Middle East and elsewhere, the odds would favor a higher price. However, there are no guarantees, as we all know.

Another issue with Suncor is what I would call a perception issue, which I personally think is exaggerated. Nonetheless, from an investment standpoint, you have to pay attention to it. This includes the death of a contractor and a recent hack of their retail business.

The third problem you can’t do anything about is since most of Suncor’s business is with the United States, there is the issue of the exchange rate, and in troubled times, the dollar tends to go up because it is considered a safe haven currency and all other currencies including the Canadian dollar tend to go down relative to the US dollar.

Forbes

One possible positive relative to currency is the expansion of the export business to Asia, especially China, but also India, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc could reduce Suncor's overall exchange rate risk.

Conclusion

Looking at Suncor relative to other potential oil company investments begins with whether you believe the oil price will be going up in the near future, staying the same, or potentially dropping back to the mid-60s price that it had in July. But that point is true for all oil company investments, not just Suncor. However, you could lessen your risk by going with an ETF such as Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE).

In my opinion, Suncor stock is a strong buy, and I am expecting a price of $50 by next year.

Note:

Kirk Spano, founder of Margin of Safety Investing, contributed to this article.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bill Zettler owns SU.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.