Consolidated Water: Good Prospects Likely Baked In

Oct. 17, 2023 4:43 AM ETConsolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)
LD Investments
LD Investments
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • 1H 2023: solid performance with double-digit revenue and income growth.
  • Long runway for growth driven by strategic expansion into new desalination markets, and acquisitions.
  • Strategic expansion to the U.S. opens significant growth potential. Competitive advantages due to vertical integration and strong presence in drought-hit U.S. West Coast position the company well.
  • Risks include desalination adoption hampered by environmental concerns and material deterioration in financial performance due to the Cayman Islands license restructure.

Beautiful view of seawater desalination power station under a clear blue sky

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Water solutions company Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) has a long runway of growth ahead as desalination gains traction in the U.S., a market with massive growth opportunity. Prospects, however, appear to already be baked in.

Company



Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

