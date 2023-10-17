Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Top Pick: NewLake Capital Yields 12% With Net Cash Balance Sheet And Built-In Growth

Oct. 17, 2023 5:01 AM ETNewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP)CRLBF, CURLF, IIPR, O, TCNNF
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NewLake Capital Partners is a net lease real estate investment trust focused on cannabis cultivation properties.
  • NLCP pays an attractive 12% dividend yield and has a net cash balance sheet.
  • The stock trades at a significant discount to net lease REIT peers and has the potential for a sharp re-rating higher.
  • I explain why the stock is priced attractively even under very bearish scenarios - NLCP is one of my top picks in the market today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Worker Tending to Young Cannabis Plants On Upper Level of Hydroponic Grow Room

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

There is no shortage of high-yielding investments in this higher interest rate environment. But these stocks tend to be faced with interest rate headwinds, especially from having to refinance debt maturities at higher rates. But not all stocks

NewLake Capital is a 5% position in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio. Get regular updates on the stock as well as the rest of my top picks.

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
30.46K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLCP, WPC, TCNNF, IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NLCP

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NLCP

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.