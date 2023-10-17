Nadya So

Introduction

It was founded in 1971 by Zev Siegl, Jerry Baldwin, and Gordon Bowker in Seattle, Washington. Fast forward to 1987, When Howard Schultz decided to buy Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) after his trip to Milan and turn it from a coffee bean store into a coffee shop serving espresso-based drinks. Thirty-five years later, Starbucks has become the world's largest roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee, with a brand valued at more than $14 billion. This type of success is only possible if the company can build a moat around the business and fend off competition. Warren Buffett once said:

"A good business is like a strong castle with a deep moat around it. I want sharks in the moat to keep away those who would encroach on the castle."

What's the Moat?

Starbucks has numerous competitive advantages, but they can be summarized as pricing power, cost advantage, and customer satisfaction. SBUX's pricing power is derived from its global brand. The company has done a brilliant job of evolving and keeping up with the new generation (tech-savvy). This has allowed them to increase customer retention and interconnect the business. Examples include the app, which customers can pay with (nearly 31 million), and loyalty reward programs (nearly 29 million), in which customers spend as much as three times that of non-loyalty participants and represent about 55% of revenue.

The company has made sure to partner with leading brands to get more exposure and provide value to loyal participants. An example includes the loyalty partnership with Delta Air Lines (DAL). Customers participating in Delta's SkyMiles and Starbucks' Rewards programs can link their accounts and earn rewards (1 mile per $1 spent on eligible purchases). To further prove the company's pricing power, we can look at the average price of a ticket. In 2021, the average ticket at Starbucks was $7.79, outpacing Dunkin' Donuts at $3.92. SBUX has been able to price its products at a higher level than competitors because it associates itself with luxury and status by differentiating its store design from peers, providing extra offerings for drinks, and focusing on one niche. Once a company can build a strong brand, they can charge as much as they want. Just look at LVMH. They charge five times the price of their competitors and still have strong demand.

The second is customer satisfaction. So far, Starbucks has a 78% customer satisfaction rate in 2023, according to American Customer Satisfaction Index scores, which is 1% higher than its main competitor, Dunkin' Donuts, and 9% higher than McDonald's (MCD). Mr. Schultz said his goal was to make Starbucks the third place in our daily lives. (home, work, and Starbucks). To do this, SBUX focused on designing its stores to reflect the unique character of the neighborhoods they serve so that customers forget they are at a coffee shop and make it feel like home. Customers can go and buy $2 coffee from MCD but won't be allowed to sit anywhere for 30 minutes. It's the same thing with Dunkin'; it's too loud, but at SBUX, you can get your coffee or drink, sit at a table crafted with wood or bamboo, and hang out with your friends.

Created by the author using data from ACSI

Starbucks operated/licensed more than 18,000 international stores at the end of fiscal 2022 in more than 84 countries. This scale allows the company to benefit from a cost advantage. SBUX can generate more revenue than MCD, despite having fewer stores. The company's strong brand also allows it to spend more on technology rather than marketing. SBUX spends an average of 1% of revenue on marketing; on the other hand, Dunkin' spends 5% and MCD 3%.

An observation I would like to share. On my college campus, I always hear students complain about how a $50-$100 textbook is too expensive and they can't afford it. Still, like clockwork, they come into class every morning with a Starbucks coffee that costs $7 instead of buying one from MCD for a dollar or two and saving up to buy the book. This really speaks to the company's brand because, at the end of the day, people don't buy SBUX because it makes way better coffee; they buy it for status, and you can't put a price on that. Some would arrive late for class, and when you ask them why, I was waiting in line to get my Starbucks order.

Valuation

SBUX is trading at a forward PE of 26.80x the FY23 consensus of $3.46 and 22.76x the FY2024 consensus of $4.08. My estimates are an EPS of $3.53 for FY23 and $4.05 for 2024. On a trailing free cash flow basis, the stock yields over 4% relative to its enterprise value.

My base case valuation implies a price target of $96.98 by October 2, 2024, representing an EPS of $4.04 and a multiple of 24.00x. A multiple of 24.00x is at a 33% discount to the SBUX five-year average and a 22% discount to the TTM multiple. To arrive at the EPS below, I estimate revenue to grow 9.6% over the next five years, driven by price increases, new unit growth, and China's recovery. I assumed a store opening margin of 41%, aligned with historical figures. As for Product and development, I assumed a 31% margin (Aligned with three years 'average). This figure might seem high, but SBUX's investment in technology has allowed them to stay ahead of the competition. Other assumptions include a G&A margin of 6.50%, a D&A margin of 4.70%, and a tax rate of 22%.

Created by the Author

As for my downside scenario, I arrive at an implied price target of $67.09 by October 2, 2024, representing an EPS of $2.92 and a multiple of 23.00x. I estimate revenue to grow by 8.6% over the same period, driven by low pricing power, slow China recovery, and some store closures that could impact top-line growth. A multiple of 23.00x is at a 36% discount to the SBUX five-year average and a 25% discount to the TTM multiple. Assumptions include a store openings margin of 41.50%, a 31.50% margin for P&D, a G&A margin of 7.00%, a D&A margin of 5.20%, and a tax rate of 24%. A multiple of 23.00x is at a 36% discount to the SBUX five-year average and a 25% discount to the TTM multiple.

Created by the author

Risks/Mitigates

I believe there are two risks associated with Starbucks. The first one is Competition. Starbucks has major competition both domestically and internationally. Competition includes Dunkin', McDonald's, 7-Eleven, and others. So far, SBUX has fended off competition due to its brand power. This leads me to my second point: Bad PR stuns, or things of that sort could hurt the company's brand image, are a major risk. This point is of more importance because competition will always exist, but if the firm's brand were to get tarnished in the future, this could cause it to lose its pricing power and customer loyalty.

Summary

In conclusion, Starbucks has done a brilliant job at building a moat around its business by making people feel luxurious or elite when they hold a cup with their logo on it, and if there is anything, I know that people love that feeling. You can see it with LVMH. The company can make a handbag that costs $200 at your local shop, but if you slap the Louis Vuitton logo on it, it's worth ten times that. I have seen it many times: people would stand in a long line at a Starbucks for a cup of coffee when they could instantly get one across the street. My valuation implies a price target of ~$97 per share by October 2, 2024.