Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian Automotive: Dilution Now A Concern (Rating Downgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.43K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian Automotive has launched another green convertible senior note offering, posing dilution risks to investors.
  • The company has raised $1.5 billion in cash through this offering, adding to the $1.3 billion raised earlier in the year.
  • Despite progress in scaling production, the increasing reliance on dilutive convertible senior notes makes an investment in RIVN less attractive.

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has come under renewed pressure after the electric vehicle company launched yet another Green Convertible Senior Note offering that is set to dilute investors. The unexpected issue of yet another Convertible Senior note poses very

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.43K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Ako Ake profile picture
Ako Ake
Today, 5:42 AM
Premium
Comments (103)
I feel this new issue makes the stock more attractive as it goes to show that management is wisely anticipating hardening of credit conditions in the months to come. Management is taking a responsible and well calculation of potential additional credit in the next 36 months.
Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Today, 5:46 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
Absolutely they’re investing dramatically into their operations including the Georgia plant and R2 platform. I think these prices will look like a bargain when that time comes. We will see.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIVN

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.