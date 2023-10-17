Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transition And Robots - Why MP Materials Has So Much Potential

Oct. 17, 2023 5:36 AM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MP Materials faces challenges and opportunities in reducing America's reliance on China for rare earth materials.
  • Despite cyclical weaknesses, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the secular growth in industries like electric vehicles and robotics.
  • MP Materials has a healthy balance sheet, smooth operations, and an optimistic outlook on pricing dynamics, making it an appealing investment option.
Große Cash-Rolle von amerikanischen Dollar mit amerikanischer Flagge

CatLane/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have some fantastic investments that I was able to time perfectly. However, I also have some investments on my radar and in my portfolio where timing has turned out to be tricky - for various reasons.

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.85K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities.

Comments (4)

PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 5:58 AM
Premium
Comments (2.81K)
I think it will crash a little more.
I think 3rd and 4th quarter were not good and November 2nd may give us a good window to load up at lower prices. Earnings and cashflow are expected to be down. I'm with Mr Market here ... great company to own but right now it's not the right time imo.
It's on my watchlist but I'm not touching it before November 2.
g
gibby33
Today, 6:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (69)
@PauloCostaSilva you are probably correct about Q3/4. However, hedge funds can get their full share count in days. It takes retail investors months or years. By the time this starts going up retail investors can’t catch it fast enough and generally say “I’ll wait for the dip”. It will be to late for them. I’m buying as hard as I can now in anticipation of the future.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 6:33 AM
Premium
Comments (2.81K)
@gibby33 I get it. But something tells me we'll touch 16-17 after earnings. Might be wrong but, it's my intuition.
Nevertheless, entering now at $18 is a very good deal. If it dips, I can always add more.
bobsar profile picture
bobsar
Today, 5:52 AM
Comments (1.24K)
Mr. Market says wait and see. Me too.
About MP

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
