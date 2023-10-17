CatLane/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have some fantastic investments that I was able to time perfectly. However, I also have some investments on my radar and in my portfolio where timing has turned out to be tricky - for various reasons.

One of these companies is the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP). The company, which is named after the Mountain Pass mine it manages in California, is down 26% since I wrote an article titled Betting On America With MP Materials on July 6, 2023.

Here's a part of my takeaway back then (emphasis added):

The race to reduce dependence on China for rare earth materials is heating up, and MP Materials is positioning itself as America's hope in this critical supply chain. With government support and its revival of the Mountain Pass mine, MP is already producing rare earths and has plans for refining and magnet production facilities. While pricing challenges exist, the company's low production costs, strong balance sheet, and anticipated sales growth make it an intriguing investment opportunity. [...] However, it's important to note that MP Materials Corp. stock is a speculative investment and carries significant risk. Conservative investors should be careful.

One of the issues the world is facing is the acceleration in demand for rare earth metals. For example, electric cars need more than 200 kilograms of minerals per vehicle. A conventional car needs less than 50 kilograms.

Offshore wind turbines need close to 16 tons of minerals!

International Energy Agency

While this is already a challenge, it gets worse as China dominates the processing of most of these minerals, which adds a whole new layer of geopolitical risks - especially in the current environment of increasing tensions.

International Energy Agency

That's where MP Materials comes in.

In this article, I'll elaborate on the bull case and the risk/reward in light of both challenges and opportunities.

As bullish as secular growth may be, the company faces cyclical weakness, hurting pricing and demand.

Timing a potential bottom in cyclical demand could lead to tremendous long-term results.

So, let's dive into the details!

Secular Growth Vs. Cyclical Weakness

As great as the long-term bull case may be, cyclical demand is what drives earnings.

In the second quarter, revenue decreased by 55%, mainly due to lower realized pricing and a small amount of rare earth fluoride sales in the prior year.

Adjusted diluted EPS declined to $0.09, primarily due to the lower adjusted EBITDA.

MP Materials

In light of these poor numbers, during the earnings call, the company noted the ongoing weakness in NdPR pricing but highlighted the robust growth in electric vehicle and e-mobility sectors, expected to continue at least 20-30% annually.

However, industrial applications like wind turbines and consumer electronics have experienced weakness, partly due to economic conditions in China.

Management also showed how big the impact of cyclical demand is, easily offsetting secular tailwinds.

As a reminder, though, the split between electric transport and then all the other industrial and consumer applications in our industry is currently approximately 25% to 75%, respectively. This means that in the near term, a 5% hiccup in those traditional spaces can effectively wipe out the accelerating demand in EVs. - MP 2Q23 Earnings Call

The company emphasized the short-term impact of traditional industries on the accelerating EV demand but underscored the long-term growth prospects for the rare earth industry, which makes sense, as it's the cornerstone of America's strategy to produce rare metals at home.

MP also commented on an issue currently flying under the radar: robots.

As it turns out, if we get a situation of mass robot adoption, it could be an even better opportunity for MP than the EV revolution.

How this will all play out and over what time frame? It's anyone's guess. For a rough order of magnitude, though, today's quadrupedal and bipedal robots might use anywhere between 0.2 and 3 kilograms of NdPr, a robot doing a major strength task or one needing balance for some kind of security or military case is likely going to need even more NdPr per unit than 3 kilograms. This compares to about 0.5 to 1.5 kilograms in a typical EV. Roughly 85 million cars are produced per year, and there are about 1.4 billion cars on the road. Earlier this year, Elon Must predicted that AI robots would eventually outnumber humans. If he turns out to be correct, it would suggest that the size of the opportunity for MP will be many multiples that of EVs. Moreover, in EV applications, rare earths have maintained a 90%-plus share. - MP 2Q23 Earnings Call

Having said that, operations continue to run smoothly.

MP Materials

Despite a semiannual plant shutdown, concentrate production and product grade saw a modest year-over-year increase in the second quarter.

This success was attributed to fewer unplanned downtimes and the intense cross-training efforts during Stage II commissioning.

The company emphasized the importance of consistent and safe execution for Stage II operational performance, focusing on increased uptimes and identifying and resolving temporary bottlenecks.

Management also expressed confidence in the progress of commissioning, particularly in the hydrometallurgy, rare separation, and product finishing circuits.

In the next earnings call, we can expect updated production numbers, as the company planned to initiate shipments of NdPr oxide and other products in the third quarter.

With that in mind, on September 21, almost two months after its 2Q23 earnings call, the company updated investors on key issues like pricing and production during the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference.

For example, the company focused on the three stages of production:

Stage 1 - Concentrate: This is where they mine the material and concentrate it from 6.5% to 60-65% rare earth content. Stage 1 is vital as it serves as the feedstock for downstream processes.

Stage 2 - Refining: In this stage, they refine the concentrated material, allowing them to access a broader market since refined products are more versatile.

Stage 3 - Magnet Production: They're building a facility in Fort Worth to produce magnets. This move will complete their supply chain, from mining to magnet production, and they've already secured GM as a foundational customer for this facility.

The company also discussed the pricing dynamics of NdPr, which has seen fluctuations from a peak of $175/kg to a low of $60/kg and is currently in the low $70s/kg. As I already briefly discussed, this is due to cyclical headwinds offsetting secular growth.

However, this also keeps new rare earth supply from entering the market!

According to the company, new supply won't enter the market with prices below $120 per kilogram. MP believes that even established operators in China are now operating at a loss.

Balance Sheet & Valuation

MP has a very healthy balance sheet. The company is expected to end this year with $220 million in net cash, which means it has more cash than gross debt. Next year, the company is expected to generate positive free cash flow, allowing it to maintain a healthy balance sheet despite investments in growth.

During the aforementioned conference, the company was asked about its healthy balance sheet and how it looks at near-term and longer-term capital structure plans.

This is what the company said (emphasis added):

[...] I've always said that I want the leverage in the commodity, not on the balance sheet. And we recognize we're -- capital structure really matters. [...] The good news is even at these prices, we're pretty sure a significant chunk of Chinese industry is losing money, we're making money. We're not making as much as we'd like, but we're making money. That is incredible, right? And that is a great thing for sort of the long-term value of the business to show that at these very stressed levels in pricing, we can be successful. [...] We really think about the world in an expected value way. And so it's -- if there's an 8% chance a buyback could create some value, but there's a 3% chance that prices are going to stay low for a couple of years, and it's not the right thing to do in the short term, that you have to consider those realities. [...] So it's frustrating out there in the short term, but we just want to make sure that we can continue to execute, have the balance sheet to make it through any volatility that we see and then the scale of snapbacks in this space are pretty extraordinary.

Having said that, putting a valuation on this company is tough. Very tough.

After all, MP trades based on expected fluctuations of the commodities it produces.

This is what I wrote in my prior article:

Hence, my long-term bullish rating is based on my expectations that we will likely see a steep surge in prices the moment economic growth bottoms. For now, cyclical weakness is more than offsetting secular tailwinds. I expect that to change the moment indicators, like the ISM Manufacturing Index, hint at a sustained uptrend in economic demand. I expect MP shares to bottom in the $18 to $25 area. The current consensus price target is $37 [now $34], which is 55% above the current price. That's a reasonable assumption. However, that target won't be reached without support from economic demand. Once that support becomes a reality, I expect MP to blow through that target on its way to $60 and higher.

Right now, MP is trading at the lower bound of my expected bottoming range. I expect that this may hold, and I remain bullish.

I also stick to my $60 target, which I expect the company to blow out of the water the moment both cyclical and secular drivers provide tailwinds.

FINVIZ

However, it needs to be said that investors need to be careful. MP is highly volatile and not right for investors who cannot handle this kind of risk.

So, please be aware of these risks before buying a single MP share.

Takeaway

MP Materials Corporation, a company dedicated to reducing America's reliance on China for rare earth materials, faces a mix of challenges and opportunities.

While the company's stock may seem speculative and volatile, the long-term prospects are promising.

The demand for rare earth metals is on the rise, driven by industries like electric vehicles and robotics.

Despite cyclical weaknesses, MP Materials remains well-positioned to capitalize on the secular growth in this sector. Its operations are running smoothly, and a healthy balance sheet, coupled with an optimistic outlook on pricing dynamics, adds to its appeal.

However, investors should be cautious, as the stock's high volatility might not be suitable for everyone. Keep an eye on economic indicators, as they may play a pivotal role in the company's stock performance, potentially exceeding the consensus price target of $34 and reaching $60 or higher in the future.