SOXX: Tread Lightly With These High Risk Semiconductor Stocks
Summary
- SOXX is a historically high-risk semiconductor fund that delivered exceptional returns over the last decade.
- However, risk-adjusted returns are not nearly as impressive. SOXX lags XLK, a broad-based large-cap tech fund, on this measure over every period longer than three months.
- Given the downside risk potential, SOXX should feature better fundamentals than XLK. This article evaluates both funds on volatility, growth, valuation, momentum, quality, and sentiment. Unfortunately, no clear advantage exists.
- XLK, which is still one-quarter semiconductors, is the more appropriate choice, and as a result, I've rated SOXX a hold.
Investment Thesis
In June, I took a more cautious stance on the U.S. semiconductor industry, recommending investors take short-term profits until valuations normalized. I'm reiterating that view today, as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) trades at a somewhat expensive 27.08x forward earnings, is highly volatile, and offers less earnings growth potential than the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). I'll evaluate these funds side-by-side below and hope you'll take my advice not to rush into buying this risky fund today.
SOXX Overview: Strategy and Performance
SOXX tracks the ICE Semiconductor Index, comprised of 30 U.S. companies that design, manufacture, and distribute semiconductors. The Index is free-float market-cap-weighted, and SOXX has $8.52 billion in assets under management and a 0.35% expense ratio.
Many investors are attracted to SOXX because of its outstanding track record over the last five years. With reinvested dividends, the ETF has gained an annualized 21.77% since October 2018, 3.35% and 6.80% better than XLK and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).
Still, it's important to avoid trying to chase returns. Past performance might not repeat, especially with higher interest rates. Taking a longer-term view, we can see the ETF's downside potential. In September 2002 and November 2008, drawdowns exceeded 60%. Drawdowns are usually more substantial than XLK and QQQ, and it can be a long road to recovery. It took five years for SOXX to recover from the drawdown during the Great Financial Crisis. In short, it's not a fund you want to buy when it's up substantially.
Along with declining fundamentals, this sentiment formed the basis for my hold recommendation in June. At the time, SOXX was up 37.33% year-to-date, but it has remained relatively flat since then. Since June 1, 2023, SOXX is up 0.49% compared to 3.08% and 5.26% for XLK and QQQ.
Key Exposures
SOXX is approximately 80% Semiconductors, 20% Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment & Materials, with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and KLA Corp. (KLAC) as the top two companies from each sub-industry. SOXX's top ten holdings are listed below, totaling 57.81%, and with just 30 holdings, it's a reasonably concentrated fund.
High concentration isn't necessarily an issue, especially for tech funds. SOXX and other semiconductor ETFs like the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) were among the top-performing ETFs in the last decade, gaining 726.16% and 684.96% through September 2023 compared to 701.50% for SOXX. All results were substantially better than XLK's 487.95%.
The downside was higher volatility. I calculated a return-risk ratio, which is each ETF's annualized returns divided by its annualized standard deviation of monthly returns. Essentially, it's the Sharpe Ratio without the risk-free rate. Notice how, in the second table, XLK's return-risk ratio was superior over all periods longer than three months. The takeaway is that investors should prepare for the possibility of these gains reversing. XLK is a good default fund from a risk-adjusted returns perspective, and my approach is to evaluate SOXX fundamentally to see if it's worth the additional risk. Let's do that next.
SOXX Analysis
The following table highlights selected fundamentals for SOXX's 30 holdings. I've also included summary metrics for XLK in the last row. It's worth noting that XLK is also heavily concentrated, with Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) comprising 46.53% of the portfolio. However, the fund has exposures to 11 GICS sub-industries, including 24.53% to Semiconductors and Semiconductor Materials and Equipment, so it appears to be better diversified and lower risk.
A few observations:
1. SOXX's 1.35 five-year beta indicates it's more volatile than XLK, which I've already discussed. The most volatile stocks include Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia (NVDA), up 62.25% and 211.08% year-to-date, and evidence that high volatility isn't bad in favorable environments. Worth noting is that Nvidia's 7.90% weighting is 3.68% less than in June, contributing to a decrease in the portfolio's beta (1.41 to 1.35).
2. Despite lagging the broader tech market over the last four and a half months, SOXX's growth and value combination did not improve materially. Like In June, SOXX trades at a slight discount on forward earnings (27.08x vs. 28.95x) and features less estimated earnings per share growth (9.42% vs. 10.75%). For reference, in June 2022, semiconductors traded at a 6.89x valuation discount (18.72x vs. 25.61x) and had better estimated earnings per share growth (29.70% vs. 22.34%).
3. Quarterly revenue and earnings surprises remain above average. Last quarter, SOXX's constituents delivered weighted average surprises of 3.55% and 8.38% compared to 1.93% and 7.24% for XLK. However, the data is skewed. To illustrate, consider how Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom delivered only a 1.03% earnings surprise, while Nvidia delivered 30.31%. Further down the list, we see double-digit surprises from KLA Corp., Lam Research (LRCX), and Qorvo (QRVO), but otherwise, many disappointed in Q2. You may have read about the Magnificent Seven stocks and how they are doing most of the heavy lifting this year regarding returns. However, it's also true fundamentally, so I worry about these top stocks missing expectations one quarter. Take Nvidia, for example. It produced impressive results in the last three quarters, but for the quarter before, it missed expectations by 17.61%. Nvidia's share price declined by 8.15% afterward to close the year until sentiment turned positive again in 2023.
4. SOXX's EPS Revision Score, which I calculate using individual Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, is slightly below XLK (5.92/10 vs. 6.28/10), suggesting analysts are no more bullish on semiconductor stocks than the broader tech market. Along with similar revenue and earnings surprise figures, there isn't sufficient evidence to believe the sub-industry will substantially outperform in the near term. In addition, SOXX's 9.35/10 Profit Score is lower than XLK's 9.79/10 score. While both are excellent, I typically seek compensation in the form of superior metrics elsewhere. Unfortunately, that's not the case today.
Investment Recommendation
SOXX has an excellent long-term track record, suggesting semiconductors should form part of your technology portfolio. However, XLK is also a good default fund and is the more appropriate choice in the near term. The reason is that it's historically less risky and features similar fundamentals as SOXX. The environment is unlike last June when semiconductors were substantially undervalued and offered an impressive 30% estimated earnings growth rate. In contrast, growth expectations are closer to 10%, so I'm careful not to chase returns. I hope this explains my "hold" rating on SOXX, and if you have any questions, please feel free to comment below. Thank you for reading.
