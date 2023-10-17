Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SOXX: Tread Lightly With These High Risk Semiconductor Stocks

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • SOXX is a historically high-risk semiconductor fund that delivered exceptional returns over the last decade.
  • However, risk-adjusted returns are not nearly as impressive. SOXX lags XLK, a broad-based large-cap tech fund, on this measure over every period longer than three months.
  • Given the downside risk potential, SOXX should feature better fundamentals than XLK. This article evaluates both funds on volatility, growth, valuation, momentum, quality, and sentiment. Unfortunately, no clear advantage exists.
  • XLK, which is still one-quarter semiconductors, is the more appropriate choice, and as a result, I've rated SOXX a hold.
Flag of USA on a processor, CPU Central processing Unit or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US firms have become the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war. US blocks sales of AI chips to China.

William_Potter

Investment Thesis

In June, I took a more cautious stance on the U.S. semiconductor industry, recommending investors take short-term profits until valuations normalized. I'm reiterating that view today, as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) trades at

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.2K Followers

The Sunday Investor is a Chartered Investment Manager with a Bachelor’s in commerce on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. His insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level go deeper than most to include a set of alternative funds for a range of innovative ETF ideas. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETFs you might be considering as long investments.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder where he manages the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio." Hoya Capital Income Builder helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

g
goodinvesting
Today, 6:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
Good food for thought. Thanks for the article.
