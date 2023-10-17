Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PrairieSky Royalty: Well-Managed But I Am On The Sidelines

Oct. 17, 2023 10:30 AM ETPrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF), PSK:CA3 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Oil royalty companies offer low-risk exposure to the oil price and attractive income plays through dividends.
  • PrairieSky Royalty reported a total revenue from oil and gas sales of C$108M in Q2.
  • I am not prepared to pay 15 times the FFO for PrairieSky and currently have no position in the company.
oil

Gabrijelagal

Introduction

I like oil royalty companies as they offer relatively low-risk exposure to the oil price. While you can't rule out all risks (after all, if the owner of the wells you own a royalty on is shutting down the production during

Comments (3)

p
perots2
Today, 10:49 AM
Premium
Comments (89)
I’ve been told by management that the DDA is paid by the companies using PSK land ,so the net income looks lower. FFO is the number PSK uses instead.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 10:53 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.3K)
@perots2 Have you read the article at all? I don't think you did.
p
perots2
Today, 11:29 AM
Premium
Comments (89)
@The Investment Doctor mighty presumptive of you. I absolutely did. I was commenting on your net income discussion. Never mind. Blocked
