Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brandywine Realty Trust's 9.3% Yielding Bond Attractive Option For Investors

Oct. 17, 2023 6:28 AM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • Brandywine Realty Trust's 2027 maturing debt is yielding 9.3% to maturity, making it an attractive fixed income security for investors.
  • The company's profitability for the first half of the year has slipped compared to the same period last year, with increased operating and interest expenses leading to a net loss.
  • Despite concerns about its investment in office properties, only 22% of Brandywine's portfolio is in the office space, with larger investments in life sciences and residential sectors.

Money management with dollar appreciation.global crisis.business growth.

HAKINMHAN

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is a real estate investment trust that owns a diversified portfolio of assets. The company has a BB credit rating, but three issues of its corporate debt are trading at a significantly higher yield than its

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.58K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BDN

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BDN

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.