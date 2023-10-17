Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: Washed-Out And On The Verge Of A Huge Turnaround

Oct. 17, 2023 9:00 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)4 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer slashed its FY23 adjusted EPS outlook by nearly 54% due to one-time charges and a sharp reduction in revenue outlook.
  • The company no longer expects a midpoint revenue outlook of $68.5B, downgrading it to between $58B and $61B.
  • Despite the guidance change, Pfizer remains optimistic about the long-term opportunities for its COVID franchise.
  • I assessed that the clarity provided by management is finally in sync with what the market has anticipated, given the hammering in 2023. Pfizer was too optimistic at the start of 2023.
  • With PFE already in washed-out status, I argue why the updated guidance should help PFE bottom out finally, as it didn't collapse below its September lows.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

I can hardly blame Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) investors for feeling frustrated. After seeing PFE topping out in December 2022, the market has correctly anticipated that Pfizer could be mired in a substantial COVID growth normalization phase. Notwithstanding management's initial confidence in

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.8K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its "Top Analysts to Follow" for Technology, Software, and the Internet. 

JR Research was featured among Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022 for the highest number of Editors' Picks and second-highest number of page views by readers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

C
Centrino
Today, 9:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.78K)
Thanks for the reminder.
Is the dividend safe (enough) ?
Equityhigher profile picture
Equityhigher
Today, 9:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (472)
Pre Covid this is exactly where PFE was… low to mid 30s. That does not scream buy me.
RasmusT profile picture
RasmusT
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (39)
@Equityhigher Better dividend yield, and for the past 3 years, almost 40% bigger r&d budget compared to pre-covid levels because of the windfall profits, which will bear fruit later on. Better cash balance and less long-term debt (prior to Seagen acq). It's also more undervalued than it was back then. For a dividend investor, this sure is a better buy than it was in 2019 before anyone knew what was coming. Right now, I'd pick PFE any day before JNJ if one were to compare. That being said, not a fan of the healthcare/pharma industry overall.
Equityhigher profile picture
Equityhigher
Today, 9:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (472)
@RasmusT agreed and will keep an eyeball on it. Just not the right time to dive in… nibble yes… deep dive no.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.