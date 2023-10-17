Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity LifeStyle Properties: Mixed Results With Paired Guidance, Shares Fairly Valued

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Owner and operator of manufactured homes and other recreational properties, Equity LifeStyle Properties, just reported mixed Q3 results.
  • While total revenues were in-line with expectations, ELS paired forward revenue growth expectations in their RV and marina segments.
  • Prior to the release, shares were benefiting from a comparatively stronger performance than its related peers.
  • At current levels, I continue to view shares as fairly valued in the current market environment.

Camping of RV caravan trailers near Bohinj Lake in Slovenia

RomanBabakin/iStock via Getty Images

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) just reported mixed Q3 results with narrowed full-year guidance. In a prior update on the stock, I compared ELS with their similar-sized peer, Sun Communities (SUI). In the

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

A
Arimnestos
Today, 7:40 AM
Premium
Comments (2.3K)
Not sure I agree, SUI is riskier with its international ventures. How bad is the England situation. Is it just less profitable or is it worse? Might be wise to wait for the SUI release.
About ELS

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
