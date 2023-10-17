Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PHK: Worth A Switch From PIMCO's Newest CEFs PDO And PAXS

Oct. 17, 2023 7:28 AM ETPIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)PAXS, PDO1 Comment
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The PIMCO High Income Fund offers a relative value opportunity versus the more recently launched CEFs PDO and PAXS.
  • PHK has a lower management fee, longer track record, and higher-quality allocation profile, which should keep its valuation well above the other 2 funds.
  • PHK's valuation has compressed recently against PDO and PAXS, offering an opportunity for PDO or PAXS holders to rotate to PHK.
In this article, we take a look at a relative value opportunity within the PIMCO taxable CEF suite. Specifically, we highlight the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) which looks significantly more attractive than the pair of PIMCO's most

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
10.02K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

c
captiva
Today, 8:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (32)
Great article
About PHK

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
