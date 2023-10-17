Kevin Moloney

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Lockheed Martin (LMT) passes key test for next-generation missile defense. (00:28) U.S. to announce deal easing sanctions on Venezuelan oil - report. (01:38) Allstate (ALL) gains amid report activist Trian has taken a stake. (02:31)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on Monday said its prototype of a new weapon system for protecting the United States from intercontinental ballistic missile attacks has passed a key test.

The preliminary design review for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency moved the defense contractor one step closer to winning the billion-dollar contract in its competition with Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

With the end of the preliminary review, the company’s Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) team is preparing for what is known as a critical design review in the third quarter of 2025. Lockheed (LMT) announced, during this stage, the Department of Defense will assess when flight tests can begin, with a goal of delivering the missile as early as 2027.

The interceptor is part of the missile agency’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, whose goal is to protect against missile threats from rogue nations such as North Korea and Iran.

The defense department in 2021 awarded development contracts to two teams. Northrop (NOC) and RTX (NYSE:RTX), formerly named Raytheon Technologies, are on one team, while Lockheed (LMT) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) are on the other.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the Biden administration and the government of Venezuela have agreed to a deal. The deal says that the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in exchange for allowing an open, internationally monitored presidential election next year.

According to the report, the sanctions relief will be announced at a meeting in Barbados today in which the Maduro government and Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition sign an agreement to include commitments by the socialist government to allow a freer vote in 2024.

If the deal is signed, the U.S. reportedly would be prepared to announce the lifting of certain oil sanctions against Venezuela, which could include a general license for Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA oil agency to resume business with the U.S. and other countries.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) rose 3.8% on Monday amid a report that activist Trian Fund Management has built a stake in the company.

According to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar, Allstate (ALL) has hired investment banks to advise on how to deal with Trian, the activist fund run by billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Details about the size of Trian's stake are unknown.

Before Monday, Allstate (ALL) shares had dropped 11% this year, hurt by the aftermath of natural disasters like the Maui wildfire.

Allstate (ALL) last month said itestimated its August catastrophe losses at $551M, or $435M after-tax.

Allstate (ALL) is scheduled to report Q3 results and hold its conference call on Nov. 1-2.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Johnson & Johnson's Q3 results set to be first report after separation of Kenvue

Tempest Therapeutics continues wild ride as stock rallies 85% (update)

FDA grants expanded approval for Merck's lung cancer drug Keytruda

On our catalyst watch for the day,

NCR (NCR) will officially split into two companies. The ATM business will be called NCR Atleos and the digital commerce business will be called NCR Voyix.

Baidu (BIDU) will hold its Baidu World 2023 event in Beijing. The company says it will release multiple AI-native applications at the event and introduce the latest progress in foundation models. Analysts think the update on the ChatGPT-like tool Ernie Bot could spark interest in the stock.

All day - Sony (SONY) is expected to launch the ability to play cloud-streamed PS5 games on the PS5 in Japan. The feature will be available in Europe and North America later in the month.

All day - The IPO lockup period expires on U Power Limited (UCAR). The Chinese EV battery-swapping tech stock trades well below its $6 per share IPO pricing level.

U.S. stocks on Monday ended solidly higher while bonds sold-off.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) led the major averages, adding 1.20%. The S&P (SP500) gained 1.06%, while the Dow (DJI) advanced 0.93%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in positive territory, led by Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services.

Treasury yields were higher. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was up 8 basis points to 4.71%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 5 basis points to 5.10%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.2%, the S&P 500 is down 0.2% and the Nasdaq is down 0.2%. Crude oil is up 0.3% at nearly $87 a barrel.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.4% and the DAX is down 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: After cutting its FY2024 guidance and blaming a recent slowdown in order conversion, cybersecurity business NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is down nearly 23%.

On today’s economic calendar,