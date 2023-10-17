Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How The S&P 500 Could Get To The $4,650 By Year-End

Oct. 17, 2023 7:47 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXSPY, QQQ1 Comment
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite the ongoing crisis in Israel, the S&P 500 is up 2% this month and 24% higher over the past year.
  • The Fed is likely done hiking rates according to implied market probabilities.
  • There are several reasons to remain bullish on stocks into a year-end rally.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Bull and Bear Financial Strategies. Concept of stock market exchange or financial. 3d illustration of polygon bull and bear

duoogle

Despite the horrific headlines out of Israel, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has rallied 2% this month and is up an impressive 24% over the past year. Mindful of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the understanding is that a war between Israel and

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.37K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles. Our specialty is long/short trade ideas. 

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

jakeelwood5 profile picture
jakeelwood5
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (1.85K)
I don't think the Fed cares a whit about the people of the United States. It is all a big political game to the Fed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.