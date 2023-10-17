duoogle

Despite the horrific headlines out of Israel, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has rallied 2% this month and is up an impressive 24% over the past year. Mindful of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the understanding is that a war between Israel and Hamas is relatively contained to the region.

Outside of a broader escalation bringing Iran and Russia into the mix with "WW3 scenarios", our take is that the impact on the operating and financial outlook for U.S. companies is minimal. Of course, there is always the possibility that one breaking headline forces a reassessment as a risk worth watching, but as it relates to the market, the relative stability right now is an encouraging sign for investors.

In our view, there are plenty of reasons to remain bullish on stocks with an expectation for more upside this year. Some of the factors include:

Early Q3 earnings season momentum with big banks beating estimates.

Resilient economic conditions despite interest rates near a two-decade high.

Favorable disinflation signals and downside to CPI going forward.

Building consensus that the Fed is done with rate hikes.

While a run in the S&P 500 to the all-time high of $4,819 by year-end is likely too much of a stretch in just the next 10 weeks, a target to reclaim the high of this year at $4,607 is still on the table. We expect stocks to gain momentum from here.

Data by YCharts

The Fed is Likely Done With Rate Hike

A major source of volatility in recent months is this divide between differing interpretations of key data points. In particular, a large segment of investors still view inflation as "out of control" and believe the Fed will need to do more.

We can't necessarily blame that group which includes some very smart people amid several mixed indicators. We're just convinced that view is wrong.

So when we talk about the next leg higher in stocks, the catalyst for that needs to start with some stability in interest rates and building confidence that the Fed is done with rate hikes.

On this point, an externality of the Middle East turmoil is that the setup has provided the Fed with one more reason to not move forward with further rate hikes. Considering the unknowns and lingering uncertainties, it makes sense that maintaining a wait-and-see approach by the Fed will play out.

Indeed, the consensus right now is that the Fed will keep the policy rate on hold at 5.5% at its next meeting on November 1st. According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, which extrapolates current interest rate futures pricing into an implied probability, the market is assigning a 67% chance the Fed ends the year on hold following the December meeting. Notably, this has climbed from as low as 50% in early September.

source: CME FedWatch Tool

So while there have been discussions about how weak Treasury auctions and the "higher for longer" narrative explain the surge in bond yields this year, we'd say that the confusion on Fed policy and the path inflation will take from here is also playing a role.

The 30-Year Treasury is currently trading at 4.9%, the highest level since 2007. Our expectation here is that a recognition the Fed is done hiking and inflation can trend lower should help limit the upside in bond yields, with room to correct lower. Continuing with our theme, a pullback in the 30 Year Treasury towards 4.5% should be positive for stocks.

source: cnbc

More Downside In the CPI This Year

So while that "two-thirds" chance is pretty good, a confirmation that the Fed's rate increase cycle is in fact over meaning the actual odds move toward 100% should be positive for stocks and risk assets. This will be a gradual process that still needs some cards falling right.

Last week we got the September CPI update coming in at an annual rate of 3.7%, steady compared to August, but also a tick higher compared to the 3.6% estimate. The story was the spike in energy prices adding to the headline volatility, while other categories remained elevated.

Nevertheless, the more favorable development and the trend we believe the Fed is focusing on is the "core" measures that exclude food and energy. Here the core CPI fell to 4.1%, from 4.3% last month, and is also at the lowest level in 2 years. Notably, the level has declined by 150 basis points in just the last 6 months.

The reason this is important is that it underpins the categories of the consumer spending basket that are most directly impacted by interest rates including vehicle and shelter prices through auto loans and mortgage rates. In other words, what we have here is strong evidence that the Fed's policy is working and there is also an expectation for a continued decline.

source: tradingeconomics

Curiously, that drop to the core CPI annual rate was achieved even as the shelter component apparently picked up during the month to +0.6% compared to August, the highest level since May.

In many ways, this outlier represents a silver lining because most will recognize that the broader housing market has been under pressure with little evidence to suggest shelter is "re-accelerating". Call it a lag or differences in the timing of CPI survey measurement methodology, but it's clear there is a current divergence between what the CPI data is showing compared to more real-time housing indicators.

Data from Realtor.com shows that listing prices for homes are up just 0.1% y/y in October, while Apartment List shows that the national rents are down by -1.2% y/y which is in large contrast compared to the updated 7.4% measure captured in September CPI.

While we're not suggesting a pending "crash" in the housing market, all accounts point to shelter inflationary impact diminishing more significantly going forward. Keep in mind that shelter prices represent one-third of the entire CPI index. If the Fed is looking closely enough, there isn't a need for further tightening at this point.

source: Apartments.com

As it relates to energy prices and oil, the good news is that current conditions are relatively contained. Even with the Middle East headlines, WTI crude is still down nearly 9% from its recent high, and below the average price in September.

According to (AAA), the national average for gasoline at $3.64 is down 19 cents over the past month. This means the October CPI for oil to be reported next month would capture a deflationary impact at its current level.

source: finviz

Furthermore, other factors including indicators like slowing wage growth, and softer economic indicators between retail sales and a contracting ISM Purchasing Managers Index all point to a "soft landing" that remains our base case.

So putting it all together, we can sort of read between the lines that while the Fed can posture with a "cautious" approach, and warn of underlying risks with a need to remain vigilant, the writing is on the wall that inflation is effectively over.

Tailwind For Stocks With Earnings Momentum

We can play arm-chair economist all day, but a more important factor driving equity prices is earnings growth. Here, the trends are moving in favor of stock market bulls as earnings have been positive and continue to outperform expectations. The Q3 earnings season is just getting started, and our take is that the ability of companies to continue beating estimates and deliver positive guidance can send shares higher.

The data we're looking at shows a consensus bottom-up EPS for Q3 as an aggregate of S&P 500 companies at $55.77, roughly flat y/y but also trending higher compared to the cycle low in Q1 at $53.33.

Compared to 2022 when companies were dealing with rising inflationary costs and squeezed margins, the setup has nearly reversed. A major theme now is companies benefiting from rising margins following both pricing initiatives implemented over the past year while capturing significant cost savings from steps like headcount reductions for a more streamlined operation.

In 2024, the expectation is for these trends to accelerate with an outlook for EPS to climb by 12% for the entire index. By next year, companies may be capturing softer comparables compared to the start of 2023 and potentially a new round of growth as economic conditions rebound.

source: FactSet

Again, there is a lot of skepticism in the market to these numbers which is understandable, but it's not something we're willing to bet against. The largest companies in the world including mega-cap tech leaders have proven their ability to support profitability which works as a good backdrop for the broader stock market.

Going back to our discussion on the Fed's next steps and the outlook for easing CPI, a path where inflation expectations can be firmly achieved to the 2% target by next year could open the door for the Fed to begin cutting rates.

This could be done not because the economy is "crashing", but simply with an understanding that keeping rates at 5.5% is unnecessary for inflation to remain low. We're not quite at that step yet, but this is where we can envision the S&P 500 index moving above and beyond levels like $5,000.

SPX Year-End Price Target

A scenario where Middle East tensions subside, interest rates stabilize, inflation data comes in favorable, and companies deliver strong Q3 earnings should be enough for stocks to regain momentum and send the S&P 500 toward $4,650.

This price target implies an 18.8x multiple on the consensus 2024 bottom-up EPS for the index next year at $247.12, which we believe is reasonable in an outlook for the start of a new credit growth cycle by the second half of next year.

In terms of risks, the most concerning development would be a weaker-than-expected earnings season. Companies missing estimates left and right while management teams guide lower into 2024 would make for a convincing bearish case for stocks. Energy prices can also represent a proverbial spoiler to the outlook, but we believe it would take a run in crude oil above $110/bbl to materially drive a new wave of cost-pull inflation.